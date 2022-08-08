India men’s hockey team won the silver medal after they were thrashed 0-7 by Australia in the final at Birmingham.

Birmingham: Manpreet Singh-led India managed to bag the silver medal in hockey at the Commonwealth Games, making the nation proud once again. The team faced off against Australia in the high-stakes encounter on Monday and were beaten 0-7.

The Indian side could not get past Australia’s midfield to score at all. After some heart-stopping moments when goalkeeper PR Sreejesh conceded two goals in the first quarter, India were back trying to get past Australia’s defence.

The second quarter saw Australia build upon their defence and keep India away from scoring. Jacob Anderson managed to get past Sreejesh to score the third goal for the Aussies. India’s Akashdeep Singh came close to scoring in the second quarter but a slight delay in timing cost his side.

The Indian unit had to face injury concerns in the second quarter as well after captain Manpreet Singh collided with Aran Zalewski and had to walk off the field. From then on, the opponents continued to thrash the Indian side. Tom Wickham scored Australia’s fourth goal. Jacob Anderson zoomed past Sreejesh to take the lead to 5-0 for the Aussies.

The ruthless Aran Zalewski-led unit were 5-0 at half-time. Even Harmanpreet Singh, who scored 9 goals in the CWG 2022, the most by any Indian in a single edition of the tournament, was unable to get past the opponent’s defences. Australia however, managed to maintain their dominance in the third quarter and score two more goals, taking the lead to 7-0.

In the final quarter, the Indian side failed to fight back and was unable to score a single goal, similar to their last two CWG finals against Australia.

As the Indian side settled for the silver medal, here’s how Twitter reacted:

Australia didn't concede a single penalty-corner goal throughout CWG 2022. They are now the 7-time CWG champions and yet to lose a CWG match since September 14, 1998. What else is dominance!#Hockey #INDvAUS #CWG2022 — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) August 8, 2022

Australia's @Kookaburras have just beaten the world's 5th ranked team, India, to win gold in mens hockey. A world class performance all over the pitch. Brilliant way for Australia to round off another Commonwealth Games victory on the medal table. https://t.co/ktDynRAxO5 — Arvind Hickman (@ArvindHickman) August 8, 2022

A 7th straight Men’s Hockey Gold Medal for Australia who have only ever conceded 2 goals across 7 finals now! This was a masterclass straight from the Delhi 2010 and Tokyo 2020 (21) books. A silver to be mighty proud but the hard yards continue for India to close that gap — Anant Tyagi (@anantyagi_) August 8, 2022

Australia Men's Hockey Team in Commonwealth Games history: 1998 - Gold

2002 - Gold

2006 - Gold

2010 - Gold

2014 - Gold

2018 - Gold

2022 - Gold (Beat India by 7-0) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 8, 2022

In the Commonwealth Games, the Indian men’s hockey team had earlier won the silver medal in the 2010 and 2014 editions. Both times, the side had been defeated in the finals by Australia. The Aussies have won the hockey gold at the Commonwealth Games every time since the sport was first included in 1998.

