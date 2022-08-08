CWG 2022: Telangana official waves tricolour with KCR's photo at Nikhat Zareen’s match

The official is seen waving the national flag along with a picture of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal at women's light flyweight final at CWG 2022

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Sunday, adding another achievement to her career. As jubilant fans at the stadium in Birmingham celebrated Zareen’s victory, a person was spotted waving the Indian tricolour along with the picture of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. In a tweet shared by a user, the man is alleged to be Venkateshwar Reddy, Chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana.

Reddy’s display of KCR’s picture along with the tricolour seems to have miffed a few social media users. Zareen, who hails from Telangana, was praised by KCR as well. The tweet was shared on the microblogging site by Suresh Kochattil who expressed his disagreement with the display of a political leader along with the national flag. Suresh tweeted, “This is Venkateshwar Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana shamelessly displaying a picture of his leader in front of our national tricolour, after Nikhat Zareen's win.” Suresh also mentioned, “How shameless can these sycophants get? They have no qualms of insulting our national flag.”

This is Venkateshwar Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana shamelessly displaying picture of his leader in front of our national tricolour, after Nikhat Zareen's win. How shameless can these sycophants get? They have no qualms of insulting our national flag. @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/ECarX2RlXp — Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) August 7, 2022

Zareen, who won a gold medal in the Women’s World Boxing Championships in the flyweight (52 kg) category in May this year, added the Commonwealth Games gold medal to her ever-growing kitty on Sunday. The 26-year-old completely out-boxed veteran Northern Ireland pugilist Carly McNaul in the women's light flyweight final.

Zareen, who hails from Telangana, was praised by KCR as well. “CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has congratulated Boxer Nikhat Zareen for clinching the Gold Medal in the Women's 50 kg category at Birmingham. Hon'ble CM called Ms. Zareen over the phone and lauded her winning streak.”

"You have brought more glory to India with your Gold Medal", CM Sri KCR told @nikhat_zareen adding that the victory also won laurels for Telangana State across the world. Hon'ble CM reiterated that Telangana Govt. will continue to support and encourage sportspersons. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 7, 2022

Zareen was also congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet shared on Sunday, he wrote, “Nikhat Zareen is India’s pride. She is a world class athlete who is admired for her skills. I congratulate her on winning a Gold medal at the CWG.” He also wrote, “Excelling in various tournaments, she has shown great consistency. Best wishes for her future endeavours.”

Nikhat Zareen is India’s pride. She is a world class athlete who is admired for her skills. I congratulate her on winning a Gold medal at the CWG. Excelling in various tournaments, she has shown great consistency. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India @nikhat_zareen pic.twitter.com/Wi6zRp26nU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

Nikhat's gold was the third of the day for India after Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal also registered remarkable victories on Sunday.

