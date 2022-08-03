CWG 2022 India Day 7 complete schedule, time in IST: Mohammad Anees Yahiya, M Sreeshankar in long jump final and more
Amit Panghal will be among four Indian boxers in action in their respective categories on Thursday.
Manpreet Singh-led India will take on Wales in the men's Pool B clash at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday, Day 7 of the event. India completely dominated the proceedings against Canada on Wednesday, beating them 8-0, so they would be coming into this game with confidence.
Also in action on Thursday will be the Indian duo of Muhammed Anees Yahiya and M Sreeshankar, who will be participating in the Men's Long Jump final event.
Amit Panghal will be among four Indian boxers in action in their respective categories on Thursday.
Squash player Sourav Ghoshal clinched bronze in the men's singles category, beating England's James Willstrop, and he will be in action again, this time teaming up with Deepika Pallikal in the mixed doubles round of 16. Joshna Chinappa will also be in action, playing the mixed doubles and women's doubles round of 16 matches.
Check out the full schedule on Indian athletes/teams on Day 7 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham:
Athletics and Para Athletics:
Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying round Sarita Singh, Manja Bala 2.30 PM
Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2 Hima Das 3.30 PM
Men's Long Jump Final Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar 12.12 AM (on Friday)
Boxing:
48kg-51kg flyweight quarterfinal 2 Amit Panghal 4.45 PM
57-60 kg lightweight quarterfinal 2 Jasmine Lamboria 6.15 PM
92kg super heavyweight quarterfinal 1 Sagar Ahlawat 8 PM
63.5-67kg welterweight quarterfinal 3 Rohit Tokas (12.30 AM on Thursday)
Rhythmic Gymnastics:
Individual qualification sub division 1 - Balveen Kaur - 4.30 PM onwards
Hockey:
Men's Pool B - India versus Wales - 6.30 PM
Lawn Balls:
Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain - 4 PM
Squash:
Women's doubles round of 32 Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh 5.30 PM
Men's doubles round of 32 Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh 6 PM
Mixed doubles round of 16 Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal 7 PM
Mixed doubles round of 16 Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 11 PM
Women's doubles round of 16 Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik 12.20 AM (on Friday)
Table Tennis:
Mixed doubles round of 64 - Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison - 8.30 PM onwards
Mixed doubles round of 32 - Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards
Mixed doubles round of 32 - Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula - 8.30 PM onwards
Women's singles round of 32 - Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards
Men's doubles round of 32 - Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty - 8.30 PM onwards
Men's doubles round of 32 - Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran - 8.30 pm onwards.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India at CWG 2022: Saurav Ghosal relies on 'one game at a time' mantra for success in Birmingham
World No.15 Saurav Ghosal, who is going through a purple patch in his career with a singles title in the Malaysian Open last year followed by an impressive semi-final appearance at the Tournament of Champions in England in 2022, speaks of his preparations ahead of CWG 2022.
Commonwealth Games: It's my last CWG, but not retiring yet, says Seema Punia
39-year-old Seema Punia could only produce a best throw of 55.92m, which she came up in her second attempt but that was not enough for a podium finish.