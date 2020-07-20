CUSAT CAT 2020, scheduled for 27-28 July, cancelled; university to announce date later at cusat.ac.in

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has scrapped the Common Admission Test that was scheduled to be conducted on 27 and 28 July. “Further notification on the matter will be issued later,” said the CUSAT.

The university has not revealed what method it will adopt to offer admissions to registered candidates.

CUSAT CAT 2020 was scheduled to be held online. The exam was earlier scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 April, but had to be rescheduled for July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The exam is conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. It tests the knowledge of students in a number of UG, PG and PhD programmes.

According to The Indian Express, candidates who have cleared KMAT, CMAT, or CAT will be ranked on the basis of their entrance exam score. However, they will have to appear for group discussion and interview.

The CUSAT will give preference to the GATE score for M.Tech programmes. It will offer scholarship to 10 per cent of the students with higher CAT rank in each branch of Study at CUCEK. The scholarship will be in the form of 50 percent of tuition fee.

CUSAT CAT is conducted for subjects including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics and Management Consulting, according to JagranJosh. It is also held for lateral entry admission to BTech programmes.

Students are advised to visit the official website of the CUSAT at https://www.cusat.ac.in/ for any update.