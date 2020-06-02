CUSAT CAT 2020: Cochin University to hold entrance exam for UG, PG and PhD courses online on 27 and 28 July

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the exam dates for CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020. As per the notification, CUSAT CAT 2020 will be conducted on 27 and 28 July.

The examination which will test the knowledge of students in a number of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes will be conducted in different time slots.

According to a report by NDTV, CUSAT CAT 2020 will be held in online mode. Duration of papers will vary from two to three hours.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, CUSAT CAT 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held on 18 and 19 April, but was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Those appearing for CUSAT CAT 2020 can check the time table of the examination of the official website Admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Here's a direct link to check the revised schedule of CUSAT CAT 2020.

As per a report by Careers360, registration for CUSAT CAT 2020 was open from 8 January to 10 February.

The University has also begun the facility to change CUSAT CAT 2020 exam centres for the undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Those who have registered for CUSAT CAT can login with their user ID and passwords to change their exam centres. The date of release of admit card will be announced by the University later.

The official website also has the previous years’ question papers for CAT which can help students know the pattern and the type of questions that are being asked during the examination.

CUSAT CAT is conducted every year to provide admissions to students into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.