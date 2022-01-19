Massimiliano Allegri's side will take on either Sassuolo or Cagliari, who face each other on Wednesday, in the last eight

Juventus made it through to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over managerless Sampdoria.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will take on either Sassuolo or Cagliari, who face each other on Wednesday, in the last eight after a routine win at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

They prevailed thanks to Juan Cuadrado's first-half free-kick, a Daniele Rugani header six minutes after the break, Paulo Dybala's close-range finish midway through the second half and a 77th-minute penalty from Alvaro Morata.

Juve could easily have won by more against a Samp team whose coach Roberto D'Aversa was sacked on Monday after a miserable run of results which has them hovering above Serie A's relegation zone.

They missed a clutch of decent chances and Morata also had a fine finish chalked off after a VAR check spotted Adrien Rabiot's foul on Tomas Rincon.

However it wasn't until Dybala, who is in a spat with Juve over a contract renewal, rammed home his second goal in a few days that the tie was secure as Andrea Conti briefly had the hosts wobbling after pulling a goal back just after the hour mark.

Lazio will face AC Milan in the next round after Ciro Immobile struck the only goal in an extra-time win over Udinese in Rome.

Immobile, who leads the Serie A scoring charts with 17 goals alongside Dusan Vlahovic, won the tie in the 106th minute when he met Danilo Cataldi's chipped through ball with a perfectly placed lob.

The Italy forward was decisive in a match which the hosts would have won in normal time had Raul Moro not fluffed on the rebound after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's 87th-minute effort was well saved by Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestre.

Inter Milan host Empoli at the San Siro on Wednesday while Roma face Serie B outfit Lecce in the Italian capital on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.