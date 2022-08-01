After four medals on Day 2 by Indian weightlifters, Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games belonged to the weightlifters as well with two gold medals coming from two of the youngest members of the discipline at the quadrennial event in Birmingham on Sunday

After four medals on Day 2 by Indian weightlifters, Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games belonged to the weightlifters as well with two gold medals coming from two of the youngest members of the discipline at the quadrennial event in Birmingham on Sunday.

We look at those two medals and the remaining top three moments from the day.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga proudly sings the national anthem after winning second gold medal

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won India’s second gold medal and fifth overall in the 67kg weightlifting final in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Lalrinnunga, just 19 years old, made a total lift of 300kg and registered a Commonwealth Games record to his name.

In the viedo below Jeremy could be seen proudly sing the national anthem standing at the top of the stadium.

Achinta Sheuli announces arrival with gold medal

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won the gold medal at the men’s 73kg weightlifting competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. While doing so, Achinta equalled his personal best snatch of 143kg, and went into the clean and jerk round with a five-kilo advantage over Malaysia’s Erri Hidayat. In his third clean and jerk attempt, Achinta successfully lifted 170kg, to increase his total weight to 313kg, a CWG record.

Smriti Mandhana's classic 63 not out in Indi's win over Pakistan

Smirit Mandhana was absolutely on fire, something that is a little to visualise, thanks to her languid style. But even as Pakistan tried to set a trap on the off-side, her stronger suit, the left-hander found her way through the on-side and straight initially, and then scored at will to script a facile win in 11.4 overs.

Amitabh Bachchan message for the Nation for CWG 2022

Bindyarani Devi recalls how she had to fight to the end for CWG 2022 silver medal

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.