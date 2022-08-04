Tulika Maan lost by 'Ippon' in the final to Scottland's experienced judoka Sarah Adlington in a final that went the distance.

Indian judoka Tulika Maan took the silver medal in the women's judo 78kg final of the Commonwealth Games as she lost the final to Scotland's Sarah Adlington by 'Ippon' (a full throw in which a contestant throws his opponent to the mat) in Birmingham late on Wednesday.

This was India's third medal in judo behind compatriots Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav won silver and bronze respectively in their respective categories.

Tulika started the final on the wrong foot as she was penalised twice in the first half but made a strong return by performing a waza-ari (a throw in which the opponent is thrown with control and accuracy). However, with seconds left on the clock, her 35-year-old Scottish opponent managed a full throw to win the final. The match lasted 3 minutes 29 seconds.

Earlier in the day, Tulika defeated Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand to assure herself of at least a silver. The Indian defeated Andrews by Ippon to ensure India’s 15th medal at the CWG. Notably, Andrews managed to churn out a Waza-ari to start the match, but Maan was quick to respond and turn the tide in her favour. The match lasted 1 minute and 53 seconds.

INTO THE FINALS 🔥🔥 Tulika Maan (W+78 Kg) wins the semi final bout by Ippon against Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand What a Comeback 💪💪#Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/34THoZlWR3 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 3, 2022

Earlier in the day, Indian Judoka Deepak Deswal, who defeated Cameroon's Eric Jean Sebastien in his round of 16 elimination bout, lost to England's Harry Lovell-Hewitt in the men's 100-kg quarter-finals.

After losing to Lovell-Hewitt, Deepak went into the repechage, where he suffered defeat at the hands of Fiji’s Tevita Takayawa, who won by an Ippon. The match lasted only 1 minute and 8 seconds.

As far as the judo medals are concerned, Shushila won the silver medal in the 48kg final after suffering defeat against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi, while Yadav clinched the bronze medal in the men’s 60 kg event by defeating Cyprus’s Petros Christodoulides by one Ippon in 58 minutes.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.