Commonwealth Games: Para paddler Bhavina Patel clinches India's 13th gold medal; Sonalben Patel wins bronze
Sonalben Patel, meanwhile, defeated England's Sue Bailey in straight games 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 to clinch the third spot.
Bhavina Patel clinched India's 13th gold medal at the CWG as the para paddler beat Nigeria's Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi in straight games 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 in Women's singles Classes 3-5.
More to follow
