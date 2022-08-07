Sonalben Patel, meanwhile, defeated England's Sue Bailey in straight games 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 to clinch the third spot.

Bhavina Patel clinched India's 13th gold medal at the CWG as the para paddler beat Nigeria's Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi in straight games 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 in Women's singles Classes 3-5.

