Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, Manpreet dazzle as flagbearers of the national flag

India have sent their strongest ever contingent with 215 athletes.

FP Sports July 29, 2022 03:22:29 IST
Indian athletes enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony parade at the Alexander stadium. India have sent their biggest contingent ever at the Games with 215 participants. AP

Shuttler PV Sindhu and hockey captain Manpreet Singh are the flag bearers for India after original flag bearer Neeraj Chopra was ruled out owing to an injury. AP

 

The hosts England entered the stadium during the opening ceremony with a loud cheer from the crowd. AP Photo

 

The hosts led by Jack Laugher and Emily Campbell were welcomed with sparkles and glitters. AP

 

Team Australia participated in the opening ceremony in a very light-hearted manner as they managed to photobomb the presenters at every opportunity available. AP

 

The athletes of Jamaica entered the stadium amidst other Caribbean nations. Jamaica are a force to reckon with in track events in Athletics. AP

 

Sri Lanka start their campaign with a medal hope from cricket. They will face hosts England at the Edgbaston on 29 July to kick-off. Captain Chamari Athapaththu was one of the flag bearers. AP

 

The athletes of Scotland enter the stadium with one of the most vibrant uniforms at the opening ceremony. AP

 

Athletes of Singapore enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. AP

 

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai addressed the crowd during the opening ceremony. AP

 

Cast members performed with a giant mechanical bull during the opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium. The Bull was 10m high and took 5 months to be completed. AP Photo

Updated Date: July 29, 2022 03:30:26 IST

