We take a look at the quarter-finals bouts of Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Amit Panghal and other boxers as India hope for multiple medals in the sport.

Indian boxers will have an opportunity to secure multiple 2022 Commonwealth Games medals for the nation in the next two days. Boxing fetched 12 medals for India at the 2018 Games and it is expected to deliver a handsome return this time as well.

A bronze is guaranteed if a pugilist reaches the semi-finals and several Indian boxers will have the opportunity to do so in the coming two days.

On 3 August, Wednesday, the boxing action for India will start with Nitu in the 48kg quarter-finals. She will be up against Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland. This will be the first bout for the Indian at the 2022 CWG. She recently won gold at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament.

Nitu's match will be followed by Mohammed Hussamuddin's 57kg last eight bout against Tyragain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia. The 28-year-old Hussamuddin is a bronze medallist from the 2018 Games.

The focus on Wednesday will be on world champion Nikhat Zareen's quarter-finals bout against Helen Jones of Wales in the 50kg event. Nikhat had won her previous bout against Mozambiques's Helena Ismael Bagao with the referee stopping the contest in the third round.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will also be in action on Wednesday in the quarter-finals against Rosie Eccles of Wales. Playing in her first CWG, Borgohain defeated New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson with a unanimous verdict in her previous bout.

Also in action on 3 August will be Ashish Kumar in 80kg quarters vs Aaron Bowen of England. Ashish had beaten Travis Tapatuetoa of Niue 5-0 in the Round of 16 match.

More matches on 4 August

Three more Indian boxers will be n action on Thursday with Amit Panghal being a medal favourite. Panghal had a disastrous Olympics but the 2019 world championships silver medallist will aim to bounce back with a medal at the 2022 CWG. He had won a silver in Gold Coast in 2018.

He will be facing Lennon Mulligan of Scotland in the 51kg last eight bout. Panghal defeated Namri Berri of Vanuatu 5-0 in the previous round.

Boxer Jaismine will play her quarter-finals against New Zealand's Troy Garton in women's 60kg event. This will be her first bout at the Games. Jaismine quaified for 2022 CVWG by beating world championships bronze medal winner Parveen Hooda in the trials.

Super heavyweight boxer Sagar wil also be in action on Thursday as he takes on Keddy Evans Agnes of Seychelles. Sagar had beaten Maxime Yegnong Njieyo of Camerron in his first match.

Rohit Tokas is the only Indian boxer left to play his Round of 16 bout. He faces Ghana's Alfred Kotey in men's 67kg event.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

