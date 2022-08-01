While doing so, Achinta equalled his personal best snatch of 143kg, and went into the clean and jerk round with a five-kilo advantage over Malaysia’s Erri Hidayat.

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won the gold medal at the men’s 73kg weightlifting competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

While doing so, Achinta equalled his personal best snatch of 143kg, and went into the clean and jerk round with a five-kilo advantage over Malaysia’s Erri Hidayat.

In his third clean and jerk attempt, Achinta successfully lifted 170kg, to increase his total weight to 313kg, a CWG record.

Heading into the last phase, Malaysia’s Erri Hidayat, on 165kg needed to lift 11 kilos, but in his two attempts, he was not able to achieve the target, meaning that Achinta Sheuli won a gold medal.

Erry Hidayat eventually finished second, with a total of 303kg.

Shad Darsigny of Canada finished third with a total of 298 kg.

This was India’s third gold medal this Commonwealth Games, and the sixth over all this Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.