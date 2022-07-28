“Several athletes, including the hockey men's and women's teams of India, took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Commonwealth Games Village, Birmingham, on the eve of the Opening Ceremony of the Games,” an IOA press release stated.

“Several athletes, including the hockey men's and women's teams of India, took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Commonwealth Games Village, Birmingham, on the eve of the Opening Ceremony of the Games,” an IOA press release stated.

“In the presence of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Acting President Mr Anil Khanna, IOA Treasurer Mr Anandeshwar Panday, Mr Anil Dhupar, the Deputy Chef de Mission for the Games, and other IOA officials, Team India's Chef de Mission, Mr Rajesh Bhandari, hoisted the flag in a ceremony filled with music and dance,” the release added.

Badminton star PV Sindhu and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were recently named India’s flag-bearers for the Commonwealth Games. Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was India’s designated flag-bearer initially, but he recently pulled out of the Games due to a groin injury he sustained during the World Athletics Championships in the United States.

More than 200 Indian athletes will be taking part in the Games, which has reintroduced cricket after more than two decades.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s team would be hoping to put up an inspired performance in the upcoming games. They have been grouped with Australia, Barbados and Pakistan for the T20 tournament.

