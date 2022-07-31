Nikhat won her round of 16 bout against Mozambique’s Helena Ismail Bagao via referee stoppage to book her place in the last eight.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen booked her place in the quarter-finals of the 50kg women’s bout at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Zareen was thoroughly dominant throughout the bout, as she remained no match against her opponent.

Nikhat was aggressive throughout using her left and right punches to outplay Bagao.

In the final round, Nikhat initiated some clean punches that hit the opponent’s face, eventually persuading the referee to declare the tie as a win for the Indian.

Zareen’s quarter-final opponent is New Zealand’s Troy Garton, the reigning CWG bronze medallist. Victory in the last-eight clash would assure Zareen a podium finish and another medal for India.

However, fellow Indian boxer Shiva Thapa bowed out of the Commonwealth Games after losing his round of 16 light welterweight bout to Scotland's 21-year-old via split decision.

