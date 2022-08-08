Sagar Ahlawat clinched silver after losing to England's Delicious Orie in the final .

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland in the women’s light heavyweight final, to clinch the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. But Sagar Ahlawat will have to be content with a silver medal as he lost by an unanimous 0-5 verdict against England's Delicious Orie in the men's over 92kg (super heavy weight) category, in what was the final bout of the Games.

Nikhat had beaten Stubley Alfia Savannah of England in the semi-final courtesy a 5-0 scoreline. This was 26-year-old Nikhat’s maiden medal at a Commonwealth Games edition. She had clinched gold at the World Boxing Championships earlier this year, beating Jutamas Jitpong in the final.

Previously, Nikhat has also won bronze at the Asian Championships held in Bangkok in 2019.

Sagar started positively in the first round but Orie completely dominated the next two as the Indian started to tire out. The Englishman took full advantage of that and landed big punches, hooks and jabs on Sagar, who started to bleed in the last round after getting a cut over his left eye.

The India pugilists will return with seven medals — three gold, one silver and three bronze — from Birmingham, two less than the previous edition.

