India's star wrestler Bajrang Punia claimed the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by defeating Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the men's 65kg final by 9-2 in Birmingham on Friday. This was Bajrang's second gold medal at the CWG as he won the gold at the 2018 Gold Coast as well.

The first half saw the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist take charge of the bout at the start as McNeil was forced into a defensive stance. He claimed two points through a takedown move first and then earn a point through passivity soon after to make it 3-0. Before the end of the first half of three minutes, he earned another point as McNeil went out of the mat while avoiding Bajrang's tackle on the Canadian's leg.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

McNeil, however, came back strong in the second half by going aggressive against a bit relaxed Bajrang. After two attacking moves, McNeil finally managed to open his scoring with a 2-pointer takedown. Bajrang didn't allow McNeil to capitalise on it as the Indian soon took three points to make it 7-2.

In the semi-final earlier, Bajrang defeated England's George Ramm 10-0 in the semifinal. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist reached the semifinal of the men's freestyle 65 kg category after Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius in the quarterfinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. Bajrang was at his very best in the match as he gained a 6-0 win by fall. The match lasted for just one minute. He did not even give his Mauritius opponent a chance to score.

The day also had an embarrassing incident for the organisers, the wrestling bouts had to be stopped and spectators were asked to vacate the hall after audio equipment fell from the ceiling, minutes after the first session began. Fans and officials were asked to leave the arena for a 'health and safety check' as chaos reigned supreme on the opening day of the wrestling competition. The morning session was halted for more than two hours.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally