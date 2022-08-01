Playing his first round, the 2-year-old Indian dominated the bout in all three rounds as he won it by unanimous verdict. Four of the judges gave 30-25 score in favour of Amit while one judge gave a 30-27.

In a bright start on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games for Indian boxers, experienced Amit Panghal and Mohammed Hussamuddin sailed into the quarterfinals of the men's boxing event in Birmingham on Monday.

Both the boxers won their respective bouts by the unanimous verdict as 26-year-old Panghal registered his comfortable win first by defeating Vanuatu's Berry Namri in his first bout of the flyweather category (48-51kg). Four of the judges gave 30-25 score in favour of Amit while one judge gave a 30-27. The 208 CWG silver medallist will now face Scotland's Lennon Mulligan in the last eight on Thursday (4 August).

28-year-old Hussamuddin, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh's Salim Hossain in the pre-quarterfinal match of featherweight category (54-57kg). Four of the judges gave 30-27 scores in the 2018 CWG bronze medallist's favour while the remaining judge gave a score of 30-25.

Earlier in the round of 32, he defeated South Africa's Amzolele Dyeyi by unanimous verdict. Hussamuddin will now play his quarter-final bout on Wednesday (3 August) against Namibia's Tryagain Ndevelo.

The remaining Indian boxer to compete on Day 4 is Ashish Kumar, who will face Niue's Travis Trapatuetoa in the light heavyweight category at 8 PM IST.

Earlier on Sunday, World champion Nikhat Zareen sailed into the women's 50kg quarterfinals but it was curtains for Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and Sumit Kundu (75kg) as they made the round of 16 exits in their respective weight categories.

