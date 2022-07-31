19-year-old Lalrinnunga made a total lift of 300kg.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won India’s second gold medal and fifth overall in the 67kg weightlifting final in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Lalrinnunga, just 19 years old, made a total lift of 300kg and registered a Commonwealth Games record to his name.

All the medals for India have so far come from weightlifting as the weightlifters have continued to show some brilliant performances over the two days in Birmingham.

Lalrinnunga made fouls in the third attempt of both the segments – Snatch as well as Clean and Jerk. But he had the best lift of 140kgs in Snatch and 160kgs in Clean & Jerk totaling to 300kgs which was 7kgs better than Samoa's silver medal winner Vaipava IOANE. Interestingly, Ioane has been a three-time Commonwealth champion.

India had already won one gold, two silver, and one bronze in weightlifting on day 2.

As a tradition, Twitter didn’t fail to celebrate the victory and cheered the increase in India’s medal tally.

Here are some of the tweets –

Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold In May this year, Jeremy Lalrinnunga posted this picture of the CWG gold medal as his phone wallpaper. Now he has one for real. The 19-year-old from Mizoram lifts a total of 300kg to win India's second gold, in the 67kg division at the 2022 CWG. pic.twitter.com/7i64SmbH3i — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 31, 2022

Our Yuva Shakti is creating history! Congratulations to @raltejeremy, who has won a Gold in his very first CWG and has set a phenomenal CWG record as well. At a young age he’s brought immense pride and glory. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/dUGyItRLCJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2022

Pain no barrier as Jeremy Lalrinnunga nails 160kgs with his second C&J attempt. #CWG2022 #Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/AsqzhkwxCS — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) July 31, 2022

Heartiest Congratulations to Jeremy Lalrinnunga for clinching the GOLD medal with a total lift of 300Kg in Men's 67Kg Weightlifting. What an incredible performance and what a determination! Superb effort for which the entire nation is proud! #CommonwealthGames — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 31, 2022

At 19, I didn't know what the hell I was doing with my life. Jeremy Lalrinnunga at 19 is representing India and snatch lifting 140kgs like it's his Mom's groceries. #CommonwealthGames — Karan Athrey (@NuttyAtty) July 31, 2022

What a moment for 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga as he stands on the podium with the national anthem playing in the background #CommonwealthGamespic.twitter.com/Glg6S5pUbr — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 31, 2022

