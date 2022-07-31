Sports

Commonwealth Games: ‘Absolutely sensational’, Twitter reacts as Jeremy Lalrinnunga bags India’s second gold medal

19-year-old Lalrinnunga made a total lift of 300kg.

FP Sports July 31, 2022 18:40:17 IST
Lalrinnunga participated in 67kg category. Indians, including PM Narendra Modi poured in wishes for the 19-year-old. Image: ANI/ Twitter

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won India’s second gold medal and fifth overall in the 67kg weightlifting final in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Lalrinnunga, just 19 years old, made a total lift of 300kg and registered a Commonwealth Games record to his name.
All the medals for India have so far come from weightlifting as the weightlifters have continued to show some brilliant performances over the two days in Birmingham.

Lalrinnunga made fouls in the third attempt of both the segments – Snatch as well as Clean and Jerk. But he had the best lift of 140kgs in Snatch and 160kgs in Clean & Jerk totaling to 300kgs which was 7kgs better than Samoa's silver medal winner Vaipava IOANE. Interestingly, Ioane has been a three-time Commonwealth champion.

Samoa's Vaipava congratulates Jeremy and puts his garland over him. Image: Screengrab from Sony LIV/ Twitter

India had already won one gold, two silver, and one bronze in weightlifting on day 2.

As a tradition, Twitter didn’t fail to celebrate the victory and cheered the increase in India’s medal tally.
Here are some of the tweets –

