Commonwealth Games 2018: Vikas Thakur adds bronze to India's Gold Coast weightlifting medal haul

Gold Coast: Vikas Thakur added a shade of bronze to Indian weightlifters' golden run at the Commonwealth Games, claiming the third position in the 94kg category by equalling his personal best in Gold Coast on Sunday.

Thakur lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg).

The silver went to Canada's Boady Santavy, who lifted 369kg (168kg+201kg). His snatch effort was a new Games record.

For Thakur, the medal was a climbdown from the 2014 edition where he had claimed a silver with a lesser lift of 333kg.

India have won five weightlifting gold medals so far.

Click here for complete schedule and timings of Indian athletes' events at Commmonwealth Games 2018

Click here for full schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 4 of Commmonwealth Games 2018