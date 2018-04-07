Commonwealth Games 2018: Full schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 4

Day 3 Report: Venkat Rahul Ragala and veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam extended India's gold medal-hunting run in the weightlifting competitions, while the table tennis teams and the badminton mixed team advanced to the semi-finals of the at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
A gold each from Venkat Rahul (85kg) and defending champion Sathish (77kg) lifted India to the fourth spot in the points table with a total of six medals (four gold, one silver and one bronze), all of them coming from the weightlifters in the first three days of the CWG.
Also, India has got four gold medals in weightlifting competitions in an edition of the CWG for the first time.
Defending champion Sathish, from Tamil Nadu, registered a total of 317 kg which included 144 kg in snatch and 173 kg in clean and jerk.
Venkat Rahul, the 21-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, lifted a total of 338 kg (151 kg in snatch and 187 in clean and jerk) to bring maiden gold medal for India in this weight category.
Indian boxers L. Sarita Devi (60kg), Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) entered the quarter-finals with wins over Barbados' Kimberly Gittens, Kassim Mbundwike of Tanzania and Boe Warawara of Vanuatu respectively.
But there were some disappointments from India, with the men's hockey team being held 2-2 in their opening pool encounter, while Joshna Chinappa's defeat in the women's quarter-finals ended the country's challenge in the squash singles events. Joshna lost to Joelle King of New Zealand 0-3 (5-11, 6-11, 9-11).
To add to the woes, the basketball teams stared at the exit following successive defeats, while swimmers, cyclists and gymnasts remained far away from prospective medal-winning situations.
India enjoyed a stellar day in the indoor competitions of badminton and table tennis. The badminton team thumped Mauritius 3-0 to set-up a semi-final against Singapore, while the men's and women's table tennis teams got past Malaysian sides with an identical 3-0 scorelines to progress to the semi-finals.
In swimming, Srihari Nataraj finished ninth in the semi-finals of the men's 50 m backstroke, while Sajan Prakash finished a disappointing last in the men's 200 m butterfly final.
In artistic gymnastics, women's individual all-around final saw Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Das finished a disappointing 14th and 16th respectively, while Yogeshwar Singh finished a disappointing 14th in the all-around final, totalling 75.600 points. While Aruna totalled 44.400 after her four rotations, Pranati's final score was 43.900 at the end of her four rotations.
In lawn bowls action, India's team of Farzana Khan, Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikiasquandered a promising start to narrowly go down 11-13 to Malta in the lawn bowls women's Fours quarter-final, while in men's pairs Sectional Play, India lost 7-17 to Norfolk Island. India defeated South Africa 18-17 in men's Triples Sectional Play.
In cycling, Deborah Herold and Aleena Reji finished 13th and 14th respectively in the women's 500m time trial, while the trio of Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Ranjit Singh and Sahil Kumar failed to qualify forward to the quarterfinals of the men's sprint.
Day 4 (8 April)
Athlete: Irfan Kolothum Thodi
Event: Athletics (Men’s 20km walk)
Time: 2:30 am
Athlete: Manish Singh Rawat
Event: Athletics (Men’s 20km walk)
Time: 2.30 am
Athlete: Muhammed Anas
Event: Athletics (400m)
Time: 11.11 am (Heat 1)
Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor
Event: Athletics (Shot put)
Time: 12.02 pm
India vs Scotland
Event: Men’s basketball
Time: 4.30 pm
India vs New Zealand
Event: Women’s basketball
Time: 1.01 pm
India vs Wales
Event: Men’s Hockey
Time: 3.02 pm
India vs England
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 5.02 pm
Athlete: Amritha Reghunath
Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)
Time: 1.02 pm (Qualification), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)
Time: 1:02 pm (Qualification), 4:14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)
Time: 1.02 pm (Qualification), 4.14 pm (Final)
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)
Time: 1.22 pm (Qualification), 2.27 pm (Repechage), 4.34 pm (Final)
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)
Time: 1.22 pm (Qualification), 2:27 pm (Repechage), 4.34 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s 40km Points Race)
Time: 1.37 pm (Qualification), 4.51 pm (Final)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)
Time: 2.37 pm
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)
Time: 2.37 pm
Athlete: Manu Bhaker
Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7.30 am (Final)
Athlete: Heena Sidhu
Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7:30 am (Final)
Athlete: Saniya Sheikh
Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)
Athlete: Maheshwari Chauhan
Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)
Athlete: Smit Singh
Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)
Athlete: Sheeraj Sheikh
Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)
Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)
Athlete: Deepak Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)
Time: 6 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)
Athlete: Ravi Kumar
Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)
Time: 6 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)
Athlete: Sajan Prakash
Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)
Time: 7.10 am (1st Heat), 4.23 pm (1st Semi-final)
Athlete: Srihari Nataraj
Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)
Time: 5.01 pm (Final)
Athlete: Punam Yadav
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 69kg)
Time: 5.12 am
Athlete: Vikas Thakur
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 94kg)
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Seema
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 75kg)
Time: 2.12 pm
India vs Singapore
Event: Mixed Badminton team semi-finals
Time: 6.31 am
Athlete: MC Mary Kom
Event: Boxing Women's 45-48kg quarter-final
Time: 7.47 am
Athlete: Vikas Krishan
Event: Boxing Men's 75kg Round of 16
Time: 9.32 am
Athlete: Lovlina Borgohain
Event: Boxing Women's 69kg quarter-final
Time: 2.32 pm
India vs England
Event: Table Tennis women's Team Semi-final
Time: 4 am-10 am
Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 23:02 PM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 23:02 PM