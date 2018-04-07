Commonwealth Games 2018: Full schedule of events of Indian athletes on Day 4

Day 3 Report: Venkat Rahul Ragala and veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam extended India's gold medal-hunting run in the weightlifting competitions, while the table tennis teams and the badminton mixed team advanced to the semi-finals of the at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

A gold each from Venkat Rahul (85kg) and defending champion Sathish (77kg) lifted India to the fourth spot in the points table with a total of six medals (four gold, one silver and one bronze), all of them coming from the weightlifters in the first three days of the CWG.

Also, India has got four gold medals in weightlifting competitions in an edition of the CWG for the first time.

Defending champion Sathish, from Tamil Nadu, registered a total of 317 kg which included 144 kg in snatch and 173 kg in clean and jerk.

Venkat Rahul, the 21-year-old from Andhra Pradesh, lifted a total of 338 kg (151 kg in snatch and 187 in clean and jerk) to bring maiden gold medal for India in this weight category.

Indian boxers L. Sarita Devi (60kg), Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) entered the quarter-finals with wins over Barbados' Kimberly Gittens, Kassim Mbundwike of Tanzania and Boe Warawara of Vanuatu respectively.

But there were some disappointments from India, with the men's hockey team being held 2-2 in their opening pool encounter, while Joshna Chinappa's defeat in the women's quarter-finals ended the country's challenge in the squash singles events. Joshna lost to Joelle King of New Zealand 0-3 (5-11, 6-11, 9-11).

To add to the woes, the basketball teams stared at the exit following successive defeats, while swimmers, cyclists and gymnasts remained far away from prospective medal-winning situations.

India enjoyed a stellar day in the indoor competitions of badminton and table tennis. The badminton team thumped Mauritius 3-0 to set-up a semi-final against Singapore, while the men's and women's table tennis teams got past Malaysian sides with an identical 3-0 scorelines to progress to the semi-finals.

In swimming, Srihari Nataraj finished ninth in the semi-finals of the men's 50 m backstroke, while Sajan Prakash finished a disappointing last in the men's 200 m butterfly final.

In artistic gymnastics, women's individual all-around final saw Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Das finished a disappointing 14th and 16th respectively, while Yogeshwar Singh finished a disappointing 14th in the all-around final, totalling 75.600 points. While Aruna totalled 44.400 after her four rotations, Pranati's final score was 43.900 at the end of her four rotations.

In lawn bowls action, India's team of Farzana Khan, Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikiasquandered a promising start to narrowly go down 11-13 to Malta in the lawn bowls women's Fours quarter-final, while in men's pairs Sectional Play, India lost 7-17 to Norfolk Island. India defeated South Africa 18-17 in men's Triples Sectional Play.

In cycling, Deborah Herold and Aleena Reji finished 13th and 14th respectively in the women's 500m time trial, while the trio of Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Ranjit Singh and Sahil Kumar failed to qualify forward to the quarterfinals of the men's sprint.

Day 4 (8 April)

Athlete: Irfan Kolothum Thodi

Event: Athletics (Men’s 20km walk)

Time: 2:30 am

Athlete: Manish Singh Rawat

Event: Athletics (Men’s 20km walk)

Time: 2.30 am

Athlete: Muhammed Anas

Event: Athletics (400m)

Time: 11.11 am (Heat 1)

Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

Event: Athletics (Shot put)

Time: 12.02 pm

India vs Scotland

Event: Men’s basketball

Time: 4.30 pm

India vs New Zealand

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 1.01 pm

India vs Wales

Event: Men’s Hockey

Time: 3.02 pm

India vs England

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 5.02 pm

Athlete: Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)

Time: 1.02 pm (Qualification), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)

Time: 1:02 pm (Qualification), 4:14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)

Time: 1.02 pm (Qualification), 4.14 pm (Final)

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)

Time: 1.22 pm (Qualification), 2.27 pm (Repechage), 4.34 pm (Final)

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)

Time: 1.22 pm (Qualification), 2:27 pm (Repechage), 4.34 pm (Final)

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 40km Points Race)

Time: 1.37 pm (Qualification), 4.51 pm (Final)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)

Time: 2.37 pm

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)

Time: 2.37 pm

Athlete: Manu Bhaker

Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7.30 am (Final)

Athlete: Heena Sidhu

Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 7:30 am (Final)

Athlete: Saniya Sheikh

Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)

Athlete: Maheshwari Chauhan

Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.30 am (Final)

Athlete: Smit Singh

Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)

Athlete: Sheeraj Sheikh

Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)

Time: 4.31 am (Qualification), 11.15 am (Final)

Athlete: Deepak Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)

Time: 6 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)

Athlete: Ravi Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)

Time: 6 am (Qualification), 9 am (Final)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)

Time: 7.10 am (1st Heat), 4.23 pm (1st Semi-final)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)

Time: 5.01 pm (Final)

Athlete: Punam Yadav

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 69kg)

Time: 5.12 am

Athlete: Vikas Thakur

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 94kg)

Time: 9.42 am

Athlete: Seema

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 75kg)

Time: 2.12 pm

India vs Singapore

Event: Mixed Badminton team semi-finals

Time: 6.31 am

Athlete: MC Mary Kom

Event: Boxing Women's 45-48kg quarter-final

Time: 7.47 am

Athlete: Vikas Krishan

Event: Boxing Men's 75kg Round of 16

Time: 9.32 am

Athlete: Lovlina Borgohain

Event: Boxing Women's 69kg quarter-final

Time: 2.32 pm

India vs England

Event: Table Tennis women's Team Semi-final

Time: 4 am-10 am