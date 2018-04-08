Venkat Rahul Ragala and veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam extended India's gold medal-hunting run in the weightlifting competitions, while the table tennis teams and the badminton mixed team advanced to the semi-finals of the at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.
A gold each from Venkat Rahul (85kg) and defending champion Sathish (77kg) lifted India to the fourth spot in the points table with a total of six medals (four gold, one silver and one bronze) -- all of them coming from the weightlifters in the first three days of the CWG in Gold Coast.
Following is India's schedule on Day 4 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
Athletics:
Men's 20 km walk: Irfan Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat (02.30 IST)
Women's 20 km walk: Khusbir Kaur, Soumya Baby (04.45 IST)
Men's 400m (Heat 1): Muhammed Anas Time (11.15 IST)
Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round Group A: Tejinder Singh (12.05 IST)
Weightlifting:
Women's 69kg: Punam Yadav (05.00 IST)
Men's 94kg: Vikas Thakur (09.30 IST)
Women's 75kg: Seema (02.00 IST)
Hockey:
Women's Pool A
India vs England
(05.00 IST)
Table Tennis:
Women's Team semifinal
India vs England
(06:00 IST)
Badminton:
Mixed Team semifinal
India vs Singapore
(06.30 IST)
Swimming:
Men's 100m butterfly heat 1 Sajan Prakash
(07.08 IST)
Men's 50m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj (05.00 IST)
Boxing:
Women's 45-48kg Quarterfinal 2: MC Mary Kom vs Megan Gordon (Scotland) (07.45 IST)
Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 3: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sandy Ryan (England) (02.30 IST)
Men's 75kg Round of 16: Vikas Krishan vs Campbell Somerville (Australia) (09.30 IST)
Shooting:
Men's 10m air rifle final: Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar (09.00 IST)
Women's 10m air pistol final: Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu (07.30 IST)
Women's Skeet final: Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan (11.15 IST)
Men's Skeet: Smit Singh, Sheeraj Sheikh qualification day 1 (05.00 IST)
Basketball:
India vs New Zealand: Women's Preliminary Round Pool B (13.00 IST)
India vs Scotland: Men's Preliminary Round Pool B (16.30 IST)
Gymnastics:
Women's Vault Final: Pranati Nayak (10.57 IST)
Men's Ring Final: Rakesh Patra (12.16 IST)
Cycling:
Women scratch race final: Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Chang, Manorama Devi (04.15 IST)
Women's Kerin final: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji (04.35 IST)
Men's 40km points race final: Manjeet Singh (04.50 IST)
1000m time trial: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar (02.37 IST).
Highlights
05:45 (IST)
HT India 0-1 England
Three consecutive PC's for England; one hitting the crossbar. India barely surviving here. The counter for India not coming as frequently as it should. There is no pressure being created on England. At the break, England lead 1-0. India need to create PC's to be able to get the penalty corner battery working. Too many errors in the midfield giving away the ball.
05:42 (IST)
India 0-1 England
England get three penalty corners in a row. The first one is slammed against the crosspiece. The remaining two are saved by India's 'keeper Savita. Still a minute to go in this half.
05:40 (IST)
India 0-1 England
India still not able to make headway in troubling the English defence. England lead 1-0. They could easily have been a couple of goals up. Savita making some good saves. It's the turnovers that are giving England the space inside the Indian territory.
05:33 (IST)
India 0-1 England
England have started the second quarter on the front foot but India have been successful in repelling their attacks.
05:31 (IST)
Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu qualify for 10m air pistol final
Manu Bhaker, 16-year-old Haryana shooting sensation, made a memorable debut in the Commonwealth Games by scoring a Games record in qualifying with 388. She started with two series of 98 each and followed up with two series of 96 each. The previous Games record for qualifying was 386 set by Australia’s Dina Aspandiyarova in Melbourne in 2006. Heena Sidhu overcame an opening series of 94 and another of 93 to qualify in second place, finishing with a total of 379. The final will be at 7.30 a.m. IST.
05:25 (IST)
05:17 (IST)
India 0-1 England
Ever since the goal, the game has almost exclusively been played in England's half. India get a penalty corner, which was contended by England and needed the video umpire to sort out. But India make a mess of the drag flick, with Monika mis-trapping the ball. She tries to make up for it with a hard hit to goal, which goes in, but it won't count as no one touched the ball inside the circle.
05:09 (IST)
India 0-1 England
India break into the rival circle twice in the space of two minutes. The first time India's shot is too tepid to faze England keeper Hinch. The second time she saves well.
05:07 (IST)
GOAL! India 0-1 England
The match has barely started and India are already a goal down! England stitch together a couple of nice passes before skipper Alexandra Danson gets on the end of a cross and slots it past Savita Punia in goal. Not a good start for the ladies.
05:03 (IST)
Here's how India lineup
05:03 (IST)
India take on England in women's hockey
Rani Rampal and Co take on England in their second Pool A encounter. India had lost their first match 3-2 to Wales before beating Malaysia 4-1.
05:00 (IST)
Manish Rawat, KT Irfan sixth and thirteenth in 20km race walk
India’s Manish Rawat finished sixth and KT Irfan was a disappointing 13th in the 20km race walk, the opening event of the athletics competitions in the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. Manish Rawat, a 26-year-old Uttarakhand policeman, clocked 1:22:22 in an eventful race, being warned twice for losing contact and picking up a yellow card for improper conduct under IAAF competition rule 125.5. He was with the leading bunch for a good part of eight kilometres. Irfan could not find the requisite pace after the first four kilometres but he willed himself on to complete the race in 1:27:34.
04:58 (IST)
Heena, Manu primed to qualify for final
04:49 (IST)
Skeet shooters Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan in action
Also in action are Saniya Sheikh and Maheshwari Chauhan who are taking part in the women's skeet shooting qualification.
04:46 (IST)
Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker in action
It's time for shooting events and India's Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker are in action in the women's 10m air pistol qualification.
04:01 (IST)
Manish Singh Rawat finishes 6th, KT Irfan 13th
Indian race walkers Manish Singh Rawat finishes 6th in the men's 20km race walking with a time of 1.22.22. Meanwhile, KT Irfan finishes a disappointing 13th with a time of 1.27.34.
Australia's Dane Bird-Smith takes gold with a Games' record time of 1.19.34, just 4 seconds ahead of England's Tom Bosworth. Kenya's Samuel Ireri Gathimba takes bronze with a time of 1.19.51.
03:41 (IST)
Manish Singh and KT Irfan out of medal contention at 16 km mark
It is now a three-way battle for gold between England's Tom Bosworth, Aussie Bird-Smith and Kenyan Samuel Ireri Gathimba as the rest of the walkers have fallen behind. Manish is 7th, 1.49 minutes while KT Irfan is way behind in 13th.
03:15 (IST)
Manish Singh Rawat chases medal while KT Irfan falls back
At the 14 km mark, Manish Singh Rawat has managed to stay in the chasing pack behind Dane Bird-Smith. He's 0.04 minutes behind in sixth. However, Irfan has fallen back and is currently 12th, 45 seconds behind the race leader.
03:11 (IST)
03:09 (IST)
Weightlifters add to India's medal tally
Weightlifters Sathish Sivalingam and Venkat Rahul Ragala won gold in the men's 77kg and 85kg class. Swimmers Srihari Natraj and Sajan Prakash made it to the finals of the 50m backstroke and 200 butterfly respectively.
02:57 (IST)
Race walkers KT Irfan and Manish Singh Rawat in action
KT Irfan and Manish Singh Rawat are in action in the men's 20km race walk. At the halfway point, Manish is seventh, 0.02 minutes behind leader Dane Bird-Smith while Irfan is 0.06 minutes behind in tenth.
02:51 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 as India look to add to their medal tally of six. On Day 3 of India won 2 gold medals in weightlifting as Sathish Sivalingam and Venkat Rahul Ragala.
On Day 4 Indian shooters will begin their campaign as India look to make headlines at Gold Coast. Keep following Firstpost's Live blog for all the updates from CWG 2018