Manish Singh Rawat finishes 6th, KT Irfan 13th

Indian race walkers Manish Singh Rawat finishes 6th in the men's 20km race walking with a time of 1.22.22. Meanwhile, KT Irfan finishes a disappointing 13th with a time of 1.27.34.

Australia's Dane Bird-Smith takes gold with a Games' record time of 1.19.34, just 4 seconds ahead of England's Tom Bosworth. Kenya's Samuel Ireri Gathimba takes bronze with a time of 1.19.51.