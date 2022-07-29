Sports

Chess Olympiad: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates a glittering ceremony at the 44th Biennial event

A total of 350 teams from 187 countries have participated at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

FP Sports July 29, 2022 14:00:14 IST
The 44th Chess Olympiad kicks-off in Chennai on 29 July. A glamorous opening ceremony was held as India host the FIDE mega event for the first time. International Chess Federation/ Twitter

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the opening ceremony in traditional attire. He addressed the players and audience and said that sports has the power to unite. Anurag Thakur/ Twitter

 

A glamourous opening ceremony was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.  Chennai Chess 2022/Twitter

 

Tamil Nadu unit's art and culture wing organised music and traditional dances at the opening ceremony. International Chess Federation/ Twitter

Around 350 total teams (188 in open and 162 in women) from across 187 countries will participate over the course of tournament. Anurag Thakur/ Twitter

 

The mascot, Thambi, displayed near Marina beach on the inaugural day of the 44th Chess Olympiad. AP

 

The Indian team had a Good Luck event ahead of the start of the tournament. Chess Base India/ Twitter

 

The tournament will be played at convention centre of Four Points by Sheraton. Twitter

