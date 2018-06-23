Football world cup 2018

Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Sports FP Sports Jun 23, 2018 13:38:42 IST

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Saturday at Breda, Netherlands. Asian champions India have never won the Champions Trophy in its last 36 editions but will be hoping to claim the feat in the tournament's last edition.

File image of Indian hockey team. AFP

The best India have fared in the tournament was the runners-up finish at the 2016 event in London, losing to Australia in a penalty shoot-out.

Even though India (6th) are way ahead of Pakistan (13th) in the world rankings, there is hardly any gap between the two teams when it comes to the head-to-head contests.

India-Pakistan encounters on the hockey turf have always been full of drama and controversies with adrenaline running high on both the sides.

And come Friday it won't be any different as both the neighbours would be eager to prove the other wrong.

Here's everything you want to know about watching the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match on TV and Hotstar:

When and where will the matches be played?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match will take place on Saturday, 23 June at Breda, Netherlands.

How do I watch the matches live?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match will be shown on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1.

What time will the live coverage start?

The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match begins at 5:30 pm (IST).

Where can I follow the match online?

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 13:38 PM

