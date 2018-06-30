Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

India captain PR Sreejesh has urged his teammates to show their "burning desire" as they need at least a draw in their final round-robin game against the Netherlands at Breda on Saturday to reach the final of the Hockey Champions Trophy.

With top-placed Australia cementing their place in the final with 10 points and with a match left, the contest for a place in the title showdown against the defending champions boils down to the game between India and Netherlands, placed second and third with seven and six points respectively.

"It will be like a semi-final match for us and that's how we will approach the match against the Netherlands," asserted veteran goalkeeper Sreejesh on Friday.

"I asked the team, we have seen the trophy on display but how badly do we desire to hold it. It is that burning desire to hold the trophy that will give us the edge and we are only one step away from the final," Sreejesh concluded.

In case of a draw, fourth-placed Argentina could also come into contention but the Olympics 2016 champions have an inferior goal difference as compared to India (+4) and the Netherlands (+6).

India had a brilliant start to their campaign with wins against Pakistan (4-0) and Argentina (2-1). But their momentum was snapped by a narrow 2-3 loss to Australia and a 1-1 draw against Belgium on Thursday.

Against World No 3 Belgium, the Indian defence lacked the calmness and compactness they showed in their earlier matches. The team's defence could hardly make a dent on the Belgian attack that made 26 circle entries, forced 12 penalty corners of which five were earned in the final quarter and took 26 shots on goal.

Here's all you want to know about watching the India vs Netherlands Champions Trophy match on TV and Hotstar:

When and where will the match be played?

The India vs Netherlands Champions Trophy hockey match will take place on Saturday, 30 June at Breda, Netherlands.

How do I watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1.

What time will the live coverage start?

The match begins at 7.30 pm (IST).

Where can I follow the match online?

India vs Netherlands Champions Trophy hockey match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.

With inputs from IANS