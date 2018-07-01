Football world cup 2018

Champions Trophy Hockey 2018: When and where to watch India vs Australia, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Sports FP Sports Jul 01, 2018 14:29:31 IST

India managed to play a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in their final round-robin game at Breda on Saturday to set-up the Hockey Champions Trophy final against Australia.

Mandeep Singh (47th minute) scored for second-placed India, while Thiery Brinkmann (55th) scored for the third-placed Netherlands as the two teams ended the round-robin stage with eight and seven points respectively.

This is the second time in the last three editions of the Champions Trophy that India meet Australia in the final. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

File image of the India men's hockey team. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

The Netherlands will meet Olympic champions Argentina in the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday after the South Americans defeated Australia 3-1 to take their points tally to seven — same as the European team. But Argentina are in the fourth spot due to an inferior goal difference. Australia topped the table with 10 points.

The final will be a repeat of the 2016 edition when Australia got the better of India via a controversial penalty shootout.

India needed at least a draw against the Dutch to keep the opponent away from the place in the final.

Here's all you want to know about watching the India vs Netherlands Champions Trophy match on TV and Hotstar:

When and where will the match be played?

The India vs Netherlands Champions Trophy hockey match will take place on Sunday, 1 July at Breda, Netherlands.

How do I watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

What time will the live coverage start?

The match begins at 7.30 pm (IST).

Where can I follow the match online?

India vs Australia Champions Trophy hockey match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 14:29 PM

