Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League semi-finals between Manchester City vs Real Madrid and Liverpool vs Villarreal.

It is England vs Spain in the Champions League semi-finals. English teams Manchester City and Liverpool are up against Spanish teams Real Madrid and Villarreal, respectively, in Europe's top competition.

On Tuesday evening, Real Madrid will try to return to the final for the first time in four seasons and Manchester City will look to reach their second consecutive final in order to continue their quest for a first Champions League title.

A record 13-time champions, Madrid are coming off a thrilling series against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 and defending-champions Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Man City are going from one Madrid team to another after knocking out Atletico Madrid in two hard-fought matches in the last-eight. The second leg took its toll, especially on the defense, as Kyle Walker injured his ankle and still hasn't returned, while João Cancelo picked up another yellow card and is suspended.

With John Stones nursing a hamstring problem, City manager Pep Guardiola will be without a specialist right back for the home game. It's a big concern given that Madrid's dangerman Vinícius Júnior plays on the left and will likely be up against an out-of-position defender.

It is still unknown if Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will be able to count on midfielder Casemiro and defender David Alaba because of muscle injuries.

Liverpool vs Villarreal

Juventus. Bayern Munich. Could Liverpool be next on the list of big-name casualties dumped out of the competition by modest Spanish team Villarreal on their thrilling run in the Champions League knockout stage?

Liverpool will likely be the biggest test so far, with the English club having only lost one game in all competitions since 28 December — that being the second leg of the last-16 against Inter Milan at Anfield.

However, Villarreal coach Unai Emery is proving to be a brilliant strategist in European competitions. He led Sevilla to three Europa League titles and then Villarreal to the same title last year. Now Emery has got Villarreal, languishing in seventh place in the league, to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2005-06 season, where they lost to Arsenal.

Liverpool have much more pedigree in the competition and are looking to win it for a seventh time, which would match the total of AC Milan. Only Real Madrid have won more European Cups, with 13.

Liverpool will come up against a number of players who failed to make it big in the Premier League but are integral to the Villarreal team, in the likes of Juan Foyth, Etienne Capoue, Giovani Lo Celso and Arnaut Danjuma.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no major injury concerns, while Emery should also have his team at full strength.

When are the Champions League semi-finals between Manchester City vs Real Madrid and Liverpool vs Villarreal?

Football fans can watch the Champions League semi-final between Man City vs Real Madrid on 27 April. The following night, i.e. 28 April, Liverpool host Villarreal.

Where are the first legs of Manchester City vs Real Madrid and Liverpool vs Villarreal to be played?

The first leg of Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. And the first leg between Liverpool vs Villarreal will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

What time are the Champions League semi-finals between Manchester City and Real Madrid, Liverpool and Villarreal?

The semi-finals will be played at 12.30 AM IST.

Where can I watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid and Liverpool vs Villarreal on TV?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is going to be LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

The next night, Liverpool vs Villarreal is going to be LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu).

How do I live stream the Champions League semi-finals?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid and Liverpool vs Villarreal will be live streamed on SonyLiv website and application.

