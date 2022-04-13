Champions League: Atlético Madrid wins ruling on seats closure for fan's Nazi salute

Atlético won’t have to close a section of its stadium for the Champions League game against Manchester City on Wednesday after a court blocked UEFA’s punishment for Nazi salutes by a fan.

Lausanne, Switzerland: Atlético Madrid won’t have to close a section of its stadium for the Champions League game against Manchester City on Wednesday after a court blocked UEFA’s punishment for Nazi salutes by a fan.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s interim ruling came hours before Atlético hosts the second-leg game in the quarterfinals and will allow about 5,000 ticket-holders to retain their seats.

Atlético had appealed to challenge a UEFA decision Monday ordering the club to close part of its 68,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as punishment for “discriminatory behavior” at the first leg in Manchester last week.

The Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during the team’s 1-0 loss.

CAS cited “serious repercussions to local security if the partial stadium closure had to be enforced at this late stage.”

The court granted Atlético’s request for an interim ruling freezing the UEFA sanction pending a full hearing in the case.

Atlético said in a statement that “all members and fans with a season ticket or seat for tonight’s game will be able to access the stadium."

