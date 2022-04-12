Champions League: Atletico Madrid ordered to close section of stadium over fan's Nazi salute
UEFA said last Friday it had charged the Spanish club with discriminatory behavior.
Nyon: In a case fast-tracked by UEFA investigating a fan's Nazi salute, Atletico Madrid have been ordered to close a 5,000-seat section of their stadium when they host Manchester City on Wednesday.
The fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during Atletico's 1-0 loss at City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal last Tuesday.
UEFA said last Friday it had charged the Spanish club with discriminatory behavior.
On Monday, the closure was announced by its appeals body.
The club must close a section of at least 5,000 seats at the Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg and display a UEFA banner there saying #NoToRacism.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Champions League: Villarreal stun Bayern Munich 1-0 in quarter-final first leg
Arnaut Danjuma’s goal early in the first half was enough for Villarreal at the La Cerámica Stadium, with Bayern unable to get past the solid defence of Unai Emery’s squad and losing only for the second time in 30 Champions League matches.
Women's Champions League: Hegerberg among goals as Lyon hand Juventus 3-1 loss; Wolfsburg defeat Arsenal
Lyon have now won 17 of their last 18 Women's Champions League home games — their sole defeat, however, was against PSG.
Premier League: Glory 'most important' for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool top table
A potential title decider away to City next weekend falls in between both legs of a Champions League quarter-final against Benfica before another meeting with City in the FA Cup semi-finals.