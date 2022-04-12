Sports

Champions League: Atletico Madrid ordered to close section of stadium over fan's Nazi salute

UEFA said last Friday it had charged the Spanish club with discriminatory behavior.

The Associated Press April 12, 2022 08:16:25 IST
The Atletico Madrid fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during Atletico's 1-0 loss at Manchester City. AP

Nyon: In a case fast-tracked by UEFA investigating a fan's Nazi salute, Atletico Madrid have been ordered to close a 5,000-seat section of their stadium when they host Manchester City on Wednesday.

The fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during Atletico's 1-0 loss at City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal last Tuesday.

On Monday, the closure was announced by its appeals body.

The club must close a section of at least 5,000 seats at the Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg and display a UEFA banner there saying #NoToRacism.

