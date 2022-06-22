Carlos Tevez named new manager of Rosario Central
The 38-year-old former Argentina international, who announced he was hanging up his boots on June 4, will take over the club on a one-year contract.
Buenos Aires: Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez was named as the new manager of Argentine club Rosario Central on Tuesday, a fortnight after confirming his retirement as a player.
The 38-year-old former Argentina international, who announced he was hanging up his boots on June 4, will take over the club on a one-year contract.
📝😄 ¡Carlos Tévez es el DT de #RosarioCentral!
El Apache se convirtió en el nuevo entrenador auriazul, tras firmar contrato con el Club por 12 meses. Carlos "el Chapa" Retegui, será integrante de su cuerpo técnico.#VamosCanalla 💪🏼🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/5APtaJjtiX
— Rosario Central (@RosarioCentral) June 21, 2022
Rosario are mired in the lower half of of Argentina's 28-team Primera Division in 22nd place.
Tevez's playing career included successful stints in the Premier League with both Manchester clubs, as well as a spell with Juventus in Italy before his third and final playing contract with Boca Juniors.
At Manchester United he won two Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League, scoring in the penalty shoot-out against Chelsea.
A year later he made the controversial decision to cross Manchester to join United's biggest rivals, helping City to win the 2011-12 Premier League, their first English league title since 1968.
At international level he won 76 caps for Argentina, and was a member of the 2004 Olympic gold medal-winning team.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'I hope we made you smile': Sunil Chhetri thanks Kolkata after India thump Hong Kong 4-0
India thumped Hong Kong 4-0 to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup for the fifth time. India captain Sunil Chhetri scored his 84th goal in the game and became the joint fifth highest goalscorer in international football.
Dani Alves leaves Barcelona for second time
Dani Alves started a second stint with Barcelona in January as a free agent on a contract that expired this summer.
Football's lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside
A semi-automated offside system could be used at this year's World Cup with the International Football Association Board, the guardian of the laws of the game, set to discuss the introduction of the technology in Doha.