Carlos Alcaraz is one of the five athletes named in the 2022 TIME100 Next list which highlights the up and coming stars in different fields. Alcaraz is one of five athletes on the list, alongside NBA player Ja Morant, footballers Sam Kerr and Trinity Rodman, and athlete Erriyon Knighton.

Alcaraz, 19, has enjoyed a dream season where he’s won five titles – Rio de Janeiro, Miami Masters, Barcelona, Madrid Masters and most recently, the US Open major.

The win in New York, to pick up his first Grand Slam title, also took him to the World No 1 spot. He thereby became the youngest top-ranked player in the history of the men’s rankings.

TIME magazine defines their diverse selection of 100 individuals as ones who have made “extraordinary efforts to shape our world — and to define our future.”

