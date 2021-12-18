live

BWF World Championship 2021 Highlights: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17

Follow the live updates on the BWF World Championships semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen on our live blog

FP Sports December 18, 2021 21:00:42 IST
File image of Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen. Image credit: AFP/BAI_Media

Highlights

23:47 (ist)

SRIKANTH WINS! Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17!

He becomes the first Indian to reach the final of the men's singles event in the BWF World Championships! Both players collapse on the floor at the end of what turned out to be an exhilerating semi-final — the first of the two men's last-four clashes on Day 7! The two Indians hug it out at the net before leaving the court.
23:32 (ist)

Game 3: Srikanth Kidambi 8-11 Lakshya Sen


Sen certainly has shown heart so far in the final game. Despite showing signs of exhaustion early on, Sen soldiered on and now has a three-point advantage at the mid-game interval.
23:19 (ist)

Game 2: Srikanth Kidambi 21-14 Lakshya Sen


SRIKANTH BOUNCES BACK TO LEVEL THE CONTEST 1-1! We have a cracker of a contest at the moment between the two Indians. From a two-point advantage at the halfway stage, it's been a one-way traffic in favour of the Andhra shuttler all the way.
22:58 (ist)

Srikanth Kidambi 17-21 Lakshya Sen


Lakshya Sen wins Game 1, and has one foot in the men’s singles final. Impressive comeback by the youngster after conceding the lead early on. Srikanth managed to level it with an intense rally at 16-16, but Sen held his nerve and maintained the pressure on his more senior opponent to clinch the opening game.
22:38 (ist)

This is the first time Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are meeting in an international fixture. The all-Indian encounter, the eighth of the 10 matches scheduled on Day 7, is about to begin now.

Lakshya wins the coin toss, and he picks an end. Srikanth Kidambi to serve
22:00 (ist)

Kidambi Srikanth’s road to the semis

— beat Pablo Abian 21-12, 21-16

— beat Li Shi Feng 15-21, 21-18, 21-17

— beat Lu Guang Zu 21-10, 21-15

— beat Mark Callow (quarter-final) 21-8, 21-7
21:45 (ist)

Lakshya Sen’s road to the semis

— beat Max Weisskirchen via walkover

— beat Kenta Nishimoto 22-20, 15-21, 21-18

— beat Kevin Cordon 21-13, 21-8

— beat Zhao Jun Peng (quarter-final) 21-15, 15-21, 22-20

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Dec 19, 2021 - 00:12 (IST)

That’s it from us in our coverage of the BWF World Championships men’s singles semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, with the two Indians producing a contest for the ages that resulted in the former taking the match into a decider after conceding the first game, and then going on to book his place in the final.

Srikanth now faces the winner of the other semi-final between Anders Antonsen and Loh Kean Yew, which takes place later tonight. See you all tomorrow!

Dec 19, 2021 - 00:06 (IST)

With this victory, Srikanth also becomes the third Indian to reach the final of a singles competition, and the first in the men’s category, after PV Sindhu (2017, 2018 and 2019) and Saina Nehwal (2015).

He is now one step away from becoming only the second Indian after Sindhu to win a gold medal at the World Championships.

Dec 19, 2021 - 00:03 (IST)

Certainly an opinion that will be shared by many an Indian badminton fan
 

Dec 19, 2021 - 00:02 (IST)

Lovely little touch towards the end between these two

Dec 18, 2021 - 23:53 (IST)

Lakshya certainly has marked himself as one for the future

Dec 18, 2021 - 23:50 (IST)

An absolute humdinger of a contest that turned out to be

Dec 18, 2021 - 23:47 (IST)

Dec 18, 2021 - 23:45 (IST)

Game 3: Srikanth Kidambi 19-16 Lakshya Sen


Srikanth now has a three-point cushion, having won nine of the last 12 points. He’s on the verge of history!

Dec 18, 2021 - 23:42 (IST)

Game 3: Srikanth Kidambi 15-15 Lakshya Sen


Srikanth draws level with Sen as he cramps the latter for room with a couple of well-aimed smashes. This is starting to get tense towards the business end of the semi-final.

Dec 18, 2021 - 23:38 (IST)

Game 3: Srikanth Kidambi 10-12 Lakshya Sen


Srikanth grabs a couple of points before going for an unsuccessful challenge for a wide shot that was well outside the side line. That's one unsuccessful challenge each for the two contestants.

Preview: India, on Friday, were assured of two medals at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain after ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and young Lakshya Sen advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament, eventually setting up what promises to be a thrilling all-Indian last four clash between the duo.

However, it was the end of PV Sindhu’s campaign as she failed to defend the title she won in 2019, losing to Tai Tzu Ying 17-21, 13-21 in the quarter-finals.

While Srikanth had it easy against Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw, winning the contest 21-8, 21-7, Lakshya was made to work hard before overcoming Zhao Junpeng with a scoreline of 21-15, 15-21, 22-20.

Only two other men have won medals at the World Championships — Prakash Padukone (1983, bronze), and B Sai Praneeth (2019, bronze). And come Saturday, there will be an Indian man in the finals of the World Championships courtesy the result of Srikanth-Lakshya contest.

Let’s take a look at when and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen match:

When is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen? 

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will take place on 18 December, Saturday.

Where is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen? 

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be held at Huelva, Spain.

What time does the match start? 

The day's matches are scheduled to start from 2.30 pm IST.

How can I follow the match? 

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, with LIVE streaming on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: December 19, 2021 00:15:26 IST

