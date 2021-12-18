Follow the live updates on the BWF World Championships semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen on our live blog

Auto refresh feeds

Lakshya wins the coin toss, and he picks an end. Srikanth Kidambi to serve

This is the first time Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are meeting in an international fixture. The all-Indian encounter, the eighth of the 10 matches scheduled on Day 7, is about to begin now.

Lakshya Sen wins Game 1, and has one foot in the men’s singles final. Impressive comeback by the youngster after conceding the lead early on. Srikanth managed to level it with an intense rally at 16-16, but Sen held his nerve and maintained the pressure on his more senior opponent to clinch the opening game.

SRIKANTH BOUNCES BACK TO LEVEL THE CONTEST 1-1! We have a cracker of a contest at the moment between the two Indians. From a two-point advantage at the halfway stage, it's been a one-way traffic in favour of the Andhra shuttler all the way.

Sen certainly has shown heart so far in the final game. Despite showing signs of exhaustion early on, Sen soldiered on and now has a three-point advantage at the mid-game interval.

He becomes the first Indian to reach the final of the men's singles event in the BWF World Championships! Both players collapse on the floor at the end of what turned out to be an exhilerating semi-final — the first of the two men's last-four clashes on Day 7! The two Indians hug it out at the net before leaving the court.

Srikanth grabs a couple of points before going for an unsuccessful challenge for a wide shot that was well outside the side line. That's one unsuccessful challenge each for the two contestants.

Srikanth draws level with Sen as he cramps the latter for room with a couple of well-aimed smashes. This is starting to get tense towards the business end of the semi-final.

Srikanth now has a three-point cushion, having won nine of the last 12 points. He’s on the verge of history!

He becomes the first Indian to reach the final of the men's singles event in the BWF World Championships! Both players collapse on the floor at the end of what turned out to be an exhilerating semi-final — the first of the two men's last-four clashes on Day 7! The two Indians hug it out at the net before leaving the court.

Take a bow @srikidambi well played ! What a match ! And you @lakshya_sen are a huge star ! Love Indian badminton and how 🤗

An absolute humdinger of a contest that turned out to be

heck of a contest, srikanth edging it in the end to make the final but lakshay sen is such a terrific player. the hug between the two at the end was lovely! #BWFWorldChampionships2021

Lakshya certainly has marked himself as one for the future

There's a very famous quote in Indian badminton, incidentally from another World Championships four years ago: "Mera petrol khatam ho gaya dekhte dekhte". #LakshyaSen vs #KidambiSrikanth was that sort of a game. #BWFWorldChampionships2021 pic.twitter.com/OQUsFDUCOd

Lovely little touch towards the end between these two

At least in my memory, that's got to be the finest badminton match I've seen between two Indian players. Highlights package gonna have a tough time with this one.

Certainly an opinion that will be shared by many an Indian badminton fan

He is now one step away from becoming only the second Indian after Sindhu to win a gold medal at the World Championships.

With this victory, Srikanth also becomes the third Indian to reach the final of a singles competition, and the first in the men’s category, after PV Sindhu (2017, 2018 and 2019) and Saina Nehwal (2015).

Srikanth now faces the winner of the other semi-final between Anders Antonsen and Loh Kean Yew, which takes place later tonight. See you all tomorrow!

That’s it from us in our coverage of the BWF World Championships men’s singles semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, with the two Indians producing a contest for the ages that resulted in the former taking the match into a decider after conceding the first game, and then going on to book his place in the final.

Preview: India, on Friday, were assured of two medals at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain after ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and young Lakshya Sen advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament, eventually setting up what promises to be a thrilling all-Indian last four clash between the duo.

However, it was the end of PV Sindhu’s campaign as she failed to defend the title she won in 2019, losing to Tai Tzu Ying 17-21, 13-21 in the quarter-finals.

While Srikanth had it easy against Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw, winning the contest 21-8, 21-7, Lakshya was made to work hard before overcoming Zhao Junpeng with a scoreline of 21-15, 15-21, 22-20.

Only two other men have won medals at the World Championships — Prakash Padukone (1983, bronze), and B Sai Praneeth (2019, bronze). And come Saturday, there will be an Indian man in the finals of the World Championships courtesy the result of Srikanth-Lakshya contest.

Let’s take a look at when and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen match:

When is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will take place on 18 December, Saturday.

Where is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be held at Huelva, Spain.

What time does the match start?

The day's matches are scheduled to start from 2.30 pm IST.

How can I follow the match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, with LIVE streaming on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE updates on Firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram