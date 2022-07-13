Yet, like the rest, Scheffler dreams of holding the Claret Jug on Sunday evening to crown a rare double — the Masters and an Open at the Old Course at St Andrews.

St Andrews, Scotland: Scottie Scheffler is world No 1 but does not mind being under the radar. He points out he has never been the favourite at any of the tournaments he has won — and he won four times in 2022.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 150th Open, Scheffler said, “I don't think I was the favourite, maybe going into the Masters. I'm not sure if I've been the favourite, maybe going into any tournaments. That may not be the true perception. That's just mine, but I don't read a ton of stuff. So for me I don't really feel like whatever being No 1 would be.”

Yet, like the rest, Scheffler dreams of holding the Claret Jug on Sunday evening to crown a rare double — the Masters and an Open at the Old Course at St Andrews.

“It was always a dream of mine just to be able to come here and play this golf course, so to come and play this golf course in an Open Championship is really special, just with the history and all the stuff.”

“To be able to have a chance to win on Sunday would be really special as well. So I'm going to go out there tomorrow and do my best and put my head down and do what I've done all year,” said Scheffler.

Laid back and comfortable in his skin, Scheffler revealed a side seldom talked about. “I'm extremely competitive just by nature. That's how I am. That's how I've always been. Whether we're playing board games or pickup basketball or table tennis or whatever it is, I'm going full throttle.

“Then when the game ends, we're friends. We're friends during the game too, but it's not going to ruin my afternoon if I don't win a pickup basketball game. I've learned that over time. When I was a kid, that may not have been the case.”

He added, “When I show up to a tournament, I'm as fired up as anybody to go out there and play. I don't think I need any extra motivation or anything like that.”

He confessed he does not read all that is written about him. He then broke into laughter and added, “Well, just because I don't read what you guys write doesn't mean I don't read.”

Then he elaborated, “For me, staying off of social media, staying off of what you guys write — I'm not saying you all write bad stuff about me or whoever it is, but your job is to write stories and be critical. That's something you have to do. So for me, having any extra noise inside my head, whether it be from people on social media saying, oh, maybe his swing stinks or whatever it is. I don't even know because I don't read it.

For me, just staying away from all that stuff and just showing up and doing my thing is always what's worked best. Keeping the noise out is optimal.”

A Claret Jug to go with a Green Jacket would be nice, but even if it doesn’t come his way, it is alright for Scheffler.

Win or lose, Scheffler is happy with what he calls his ‘close circle’. He will try his hardest but it will not break his heart if he does not.

On his close circle, he went on, “I've tried to keep my circle small with the people I trust. Those are the opinions I value the most. Even though we're friends, you don't know me as well as my best friends know me. So you guys in the media may have a perception of me, and I'm hoping that it's good. I don't want to be perceived poorly. But at the end of the day if my closest friends and my parents and my wife still love me and care for me and believe that I'm at least a decent guy, then I'm doing things right.

“I've been fortunate to have people in my life that will call me out when I'm not doing the right thing.”

Parting shot from Scheffler: “If people believe I'm a great golfer at the end of my career, yeah, that will be nice. But at the end of the day, that's not what I want to rest my head on.”

