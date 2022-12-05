Auto refresh feeds

GOAAAAL!! Vinicius Junior gves Brazil the lead against Korea Republic early on in this round of 16 contest in Doha.

GOAAAL! Neymar converts a penalty to score in his return from injury! Not even quarter of a game has been completed by Brazil find themselves 2-0 up against South Korea. Brazil had won the penalty after Richarlison was brought down inside the box.

GOAAAL! Even more demolition from Brazil as Lucas Paqueta finds the net for Selecao. This is turning out to be a nightmare of sorts for Korea Republic. Vinicius Junior earlier scored the first goal of the contest, and now he has assisted for Paqueta's goal. Unstoppable Brazil!

A dominant Brazil take a big lead of 4-0 at half time, thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta. This contest is pretty much sealed if the scoreline at half timeis to go by, but South Korea will hope to put some effort into a goal or two when the second half resumes shortly.

The second half is underway as South Korea look to put up a more inspired performance, while Brazil aim for a fifth goal.

An hour of this contest has been played, and South Korea have no response to Brazil whatsoever. Brazil with 56 percent of the ball possession.

Eder Militao makes way for veteran Dani Alves, who joins the Brazilians in the middle. Nothing to show for Korea Republic thus far.

A consolation of sorts for South Korea as Seung-Ho Paik nets one back for South Korea after four Brazilian goals. It might be too little too late for South Korea.

Four minutes added on as injury time in the second half.

Brazil advance to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup, where they will meet Croatia. Brazil were clinical with the ball today, and gave Korea no room for improvement whatsoever. Seung-Ho Paik scored for Korea in the 76th minute, but it was too little too late for the Asians.

So three of the four quarter-finals have been set: Croatia vs Brazil, Netherlands vs Argentina and England vs France.

That's all we have for you tonight. We'll be back tomorrow with LIVE coverage of the last two games of the round of 16 stage at the FIFA World Cup, that will complete the quarter-final lineup. Until then, it's goodbye!

Preview: Neymar appeared to have fully recovered from his ankle injury and was expected to return to Brazil’s starting lineup against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday.

A smiling Neymar trained with teammates on Sunday in a practice session that was partially open to media. He appeared to no longer be bothered by the injury that kept him out of Brazil’s previous two matches.

Coach Tite had said earlier in the day that Neymar would play if all went well in the team’s final training session before the match against South Korea.

The Brazil forward missed two group matches after injuring his right ankle in the team’s opening win over Serbia. He was back training for the first time on Saturday.

Tite said he planned to use Neymar from the opening whistle instead of as a substitute if he’s healthy enough to play.

“I prefer to use my best player from the start,” Tite said. “It’s the coach who has to make that decision and take on that responsibility.”

Tite said left back Alex Sandro is out because of a hip injury, but right back Danilo will be available after recovering from a right ankle injury.

Brazil struggled without the playmaker but still won its group despite a loss to Cameroon in the last match.

This will be the first time Brazil and South Korea meet in an official match, with the Brazilians winning six of their seven friendlies, including 5-1 in June. South Korea’s only win came in 1999.

South Korea advanced in Qatar thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time goal by Hwang Hee-chan in a 2-1 victory over Portugal. The team had drawn with Uruguay in its opener and then lost to Ghana.

With inputs from AP

