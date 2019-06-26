Boxer Neeraj Goyat injured in car accident, ruled out of much-awaited bout against Amir Khan

India's WBC Asia Welterweight Champion Neeraj Goyat, who was set to fight British-Pakistani pugilist Amir Khan in Jeddah next month, has met with a car accident and has sustained injuries that have ruled him out of the 12 July bout.

Goyat has suffered "severe injuries on his head, face and left arm," Bill Dosanjh, Promoter of Super Boxing League, said in a statement.

"He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery. We are in the process of looking for Neeraj’s replacement. Please bear with us till we announce the new opponent of Amir Khan," the statement further read.

More details of the accident are awaited.

Goyat, 27, was scheduled to train in a unique Open Media Workout in the run-up to his bout with Amir, a two-time world champion and Olympic silver-medallist. Of late, the two boxers had indulged in customary trash talking to hype up the bout, invoking Indian cricket team's convincing win over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

A promising boxer, Goyat defeated Mexico’s Carlos Lopez Marmolejo via unanimous decision in April in Toronto. He has a record of 11 wins including two knockouts, three losses and two draws.

The organisers are now in search of Neeraj's replacement.

