Indian pro-boxer Neeraj Goyat to take on Britain's Amir Khan in Saudi Arabia on 12 July

Super Boxing League on Friday announced that renowned professional boxer Amir Khan will take on Indian pro-boxer Neeraj Goyat in what promises to be one of the most anticipated bouts in recent history. The blockbuster battle will be held in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 12 July, 2019.

Khan, a two-time World Champion and Olympic Silver Medalist will take on the Indian pro at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah – nicknamed the 'The Shining Jewel' in a fight that promises to deliver the thrill and excitement that comes with the presence of the British pro in the ring.

"This is an exciting challenge that I have ahead of me. It will be the first time a British Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together. I would like to thank the Saudi government, Jeddah Seasons and General Sports Authority for giving this opportunity and I am a firm believer in sports being a great healer. I would like to thank the Saudi government and General Sports Authority for giving this opportunity. It will be the first time a British Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together. Both fighters just wanna get in there and get the fight on, for me Neeraj is a fighter," said Khan.

Khan has thrilled the boxing world with his exhilarating all-action style since he burst onto the world stage at just 17 when he heroically battled his way to a Silver medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. In a stunning 38-fight professional career, Khan has become a Two-Time World Champion and has faced some of the very finest boxers and pound-for-pound best of his generation, including Marcos Maidana, Zab Judah, Danny Garcia, Saul Alvarez and in his last fight Terence Crawford.

Khan’s rival, Goyat defeated Mexico’s Carlos Lopez Marmolejo via unanimous decision in a contest at the Danforth Music Hall earlier in April in Toronto. Goyat, who is the WBC Asia welterweight title-holder, has a record of 11 wins including two knockouts, three losses and two draws till date.

"This opportunity is as big as it gets for me. Everything that I have achieved till date wouldn’t matter when I enter the ring on July 12 taking on a seasoned, established superstar in Amir Khan. I will be carrying the hopes of 1.2bn on my shoulders who will expect me to bring the title by causing an upset," admitted Neeraj Goyat.