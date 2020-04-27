BITS extends last date to submit BITSAT 2020 application to 5 May, exam to be held after 24 May

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has extended the deadline for submission of BITSAT 2020 application till 5 pm on 5 May.

The institute has written on it official website, “Under the circumstances, BITSAT-2020 examination, earlier scheduled during 16–25 May, 2020, shall be now held after 24 May, 2020.”

BITS will announce the new exam date and other information related to Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) later on its website. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website - https://www.bitsadmission.com/ - for latest updates related to BITSAT 2020.

BITSAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at the three campuses of BITS– Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

Eligibility

For BE courses

Those interested should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and should have adequate proficiency in English. Candidates who are appearing for Class 12 exam are also eligible. Students should have a minimum of aggregate 75 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects.

For BPharm courses

Candidates should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English. Those appearing for Class 12 exams are eligible too. Examinees should have minimum of aggregate 75 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

For both the courses, one should have at least 60 percent marks in each of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology.

BITS gives direct admission to students who obtained first ranks in their respective board examinations.

How to apply?

Step 1: Go to official website of BITS - https://www.bitsadmission.com/ and register by providing required details, including mobile number and email ID.

Step 2: Post registration, go to candidate login and enter user ID and password for logging in.

Step 3: Enter the required details and upload photo and signature.

Step 6: Pay application fee online.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

