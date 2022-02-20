It caps a remarkable comeback for 29-year-old Strolz, who went back to traffic police duties and even trained with the German team after he was axed from the Austrian team seven months ago

Yanqing, China: American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin will leave the Beijing Olympics without a medal, but Johannes Strolz won his third as Austria beat Germany in the mixed team parallel final on Sunday.

Strolz also won the men's alpine combined title and was silver medallist in the slalom in China.

It caps a remarkable comeback for 29-year-old Strolz, who went back to traffic police duties and even trained with the German team after he was axed from the Austrian team seven months ago following a string of poor results on the World Cup circuit.

"It's a nice way to end the Olympics, with a medal," said Strolz, readying himself for what he said would be "some big changes" in his life.

His Austrian teammate Katharina Liensberger, who also won slalom silver, said: "What Johannes showed at this Olympics is amazing.

"He had a really hard time and didn't know whether he could even get to the Olympics.

"He's a really good example, to never give up, always make one step after the other, focus on yourself."

The other members of the winning Austrian quartet were Katharina Truppe and Stefan Brennsteiner.

The team event had been the last opportunity for two-time Olympic gold medallist Shiffrin to win a medal in Beijing after she misfired in the individual events, skiing out of three races and finishing out of the medals in two others.

But one of winter sports' most recognisable figures will return home empty-handed after her US team were beaten to bronze by Norway.

"I am not disappointed," Shiffrin insisted. "I have had a lot of disappointing moments at these Games, today is not one of them. Today is my favourite memory.

"This was the best possible way that I could imagine ending the Games, skiing with such strong teammates.

"My teammates are what carried me through this Olympics."

Her performances in the individual events, Shiffrin said, had left her feeling "like a joke".

The programme-ending team event, delayed by a day because of high winds, had offered a last crumb of potential comfort.

In the opening 3-1 victory over Slovakia, Shiffrin outskied Rebeka Jancova to help set up a quarter-final against a strong Italian team on the bitterly cold, windswept "Rainbow" course.

Although she was edged by Marta Bassino in the quarters, the Americans advanced 3-1 to set up a semi-final against the Germans — surprise winners over Switzerland — on the back of solid skiing from Paula Moltzan, Tommy Ford and River Radamus.

Shiffrin was first up in the last-four clash, but was pipped by Lena Duerr, the team going on to lose 3-1 to Germany.

Shiffrin was drawn third in the bronze medal play-off with Norway, but was well beaten by Thea Louise Stjernesund.

That left Radamus with an enormous task of not only beating Timon Haugan in the final race, but posting a winning time of 23.62 seconds.

The win was secured, but the time was not fast enough, leaving Shiffrin and her team's medal hopes in shreds.

"I felt a lot of pressure to do my teammates proud," said Radamus. "I know how bad they wanted it and I wanted it just as bad myself. I pushed and gave everything I had."

France come up short

Austria had a bye through to the quarters, with 15 teams competing. Strolz skied out in his team’s 3-1 win over Slovenia, who had seen Canada off in their opener.

A fancied France team featuring veterans Alexis Pinturault and Tessa Worley saw off the Czech quartet but crashed out in the quarters by just two-hundredths of a second to Norway after Mathieu Faivre, a bronze medallist in the individual giant slalom, came in second to Fabian Wilkens Solheim in the fourth rubber.

Solheim then saw off Strolz in the semi-final, but it was too little too late as Austria advanced on time difference from the Norwegians to set up a final against Germany.

Strolz again suffered defeat in the final, racing in the unfavourable red lane, but his teammates had done enough to sneak past the Germans.

"For us athletes, it's very fun and a good show for all the guys in front of the TV," Strolz said.

Friedrich writes history with Olympic bobsleigh double

Francesco Friedrich made history Sunday by repeating his bobsleigh Olympic double as Germany signed off the Beijing Winter Games having won nine of the ten sliding events.

Germany's Friedrich is the first pilot to win back-to-back Olympic golds in two-man and four-man bobsleigh by defending the titles he won in Pyeongchang four years ago.

Having already taken the two-man gold Tuesday, Friedrich piloted his German crew of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller to a winning time of 3min 54.30sec.

Fellow German pilot Johannes Lochner, who had won the first heat Saturday before Friedrich was fastest in the next three, had to settle for silver 0.37sec back.

Canadian pilot Justin Kripps came out on top in his tussle for bronze with Christoph Hafer, finishing just 0.06sec ahead of the German.

Kripps' bronze prevented the Germans again dominating the podium after they had swept the medals in the two-man bobsleigh Tuesday.

German racers ended up collecting 16 of the 30 medals up for grabs at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

As Christopher Grotheer accurately put it after gold in the men's skeleton last week "the Beijing track is a German track".

Only victory by USA racer Kaillie Humphries in the inaugural women's monobob stopped the Germans winning every single sliding event.

Friedrich's historic feat caps a glorious season for the 31-year-old, who won 14 of the 16 races on the World Cup circuit.

