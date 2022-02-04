Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Event details, participants, Indian athletes and all you need to know
Embroiled in controversy and hassled by the onslaught of COVID-19, China is now just a few days away from hosting the event that is to grapple with the political boycott of the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands
Faced by global backlash and media uproar, the Winter Olympics 2022 — set to be held in Beijing, China, from 4 February — comes just six months after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics.
The Winter Olympics are generally held in countries where the snow and ice are naturally available, and in abundance. This mega international multi-sport event is held once in every four years.
Event details
The event will kickstart on 4 February and continued till the 20th of the same month. The event is scheduled to include a record 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven sports. More than 2,600 athletes are set to participate.
1. Biathlon
2. Bobsledding - Bobsleigh, Skeleton
3. Curling
4. Ice hockey
5. Luge
6. Skating - Figure skating, Short track speed skating, Speed skating
7. Skiing - Alpine skiing, Cross-country skiing, Freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, Ski jumping, Snowboarding
Indian participant
Arif Khan is the only Indian to have qualified for the Winter Olympics 2022, besides being the first Indian to qualify for two events. Last month he qualified for the alpine skiing slalom and the giant slalom events consecutively.
Broadcast details
Sony has the broadcast rights for India where the television is concerned. Online updates will be available at the Winter Olympics website.
