Chinese commander involved in 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Indian troops made Winter Olympics torchbearer
China on Wednesday fielded Qi Fabao, who was injured during the June 2020 border clash with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley, as a torchbearer for the torch relay.
A People's Liberation Army (PLA) commander involved in the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army troops was on Wednesday made the torchbearer at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Torch Relay, according to Chinese state media.
"Qi Fabao, a PLA regiment commander who sustained head injury while fighting bravely in the Galwan Valley border skirmish with India, is a torchbearer during Wed’s Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Torch Relay," tweeted the Global Times.
Qi Fabao, a PLA regiment commander who sustained head injury while fighting bravely in the #Galwan Valley border skirmish with #India, is a torchbearer during Wed’s #Beijing2022 Winter Olympic Torch Relay. pic.twitter.com/aWtWTDsVKF
— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 2, 2022
Qi took the flame from Wang Meng, China's four-time Olympic short track speed skating champion, at Winter Olympic Park, the Global Times reported.
Many criticised the move and accused China of provoking India and also politicising the Beijing games.
On February 4, the Olympic flame, after being relayed by about 1,200 torchbearers, will light the main cauldron at the National Stadium to mark the beginning of the Games.
The three-day Beijing Winter Olympics Torch Relay began on Wednesday even as China tried to move on from the diplomatic boycotts and Covid fears that have dogged the build-up to the Games.
The Games will open on Friday in a lavish ceremony to be attended by President Xi Jinping and more than a dozen world leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, five Central Asian Presidents and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
India-China border tension
The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the India and China erupted in April-May, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. As many 20 Indian soldiers and around 45 Chinese troops (unofficial toll) were killed. China, however, had officially put the PLA toll at five. The standoff had became one of the fiercest border clashes between the two armies since the 1962 war.
While multiple rounds of talks have led to de-escalation at a number of border points like Pangong Lake, the standoff continues at some other locations.
With agency inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Winter Olympics 2022: Event details, participants, Indian athletes and all you need to know
Embroiled in controversy and hassled by the onslaught of COVID-19, China is now just a few days away from hosting the event that is to grapple with the political boycott of the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Torch relay begins under shadow of COVID-19, rights fears
Beijing 2022 official Cai Qi said at the start of the relay — which will involve more than 1,000 torchbearers and reportedly included former NBA star Yao Ming — that he hoped the Games would help "dispel the gloom of the pandemic"