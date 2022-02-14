Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: CAS rules Russian skater Kamila Valieva can compete

The ruling only addresses whether Valieva can keep skating before her case is resolved. It doesn’t decide the fate of the one gold medal that she has already won.

The Associated Press February 14, 2022 11:37:39 IST
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: CAS rules Russian skater Kamila Valieva can compete

Coach Eteri Tutberidze, left, talks to Kamila Valieva, center, of the Russian Olympic Committee, during a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete for a second gold medal at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full hearing into her positive test for the heart drug trimetazidine. The positive test was 25 December.

The Russian team can still aim for the first women’s figure skating podium sweep in Olympic history. The event starts with the short program Tuesday and concludes Thursday with the free skate. Valieva is the favorite to win gold.

The ruling only addresses whether Valieva can keep skating before her case is resolved. It doesn’t decide the fate of the one gold medal that she has already won.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 14, 2022 11:37:39 IST

TAGS:

also read

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Russia's Kamila Valieva — 'fragile little girl' in doping spotlight
Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Russia's Kamila Valieva — 'fragile little girl' in doping spotlight

On Friday, the International Testing Agency confirmed a test done by Valieva at the Russian championships had come back positive for trimetazidine, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Russian Olympic Committee says skater Kamila Valieva has right to compete
Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Russian Olympic Committee says skater Kamila Valieva has right to compete

In a statement, the ROC said Valieva has "the right to train and take part in competitions in full without restrictions until the Court of Arbitration for Sport decides otherwise."

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Kremlin 'fully supports' skater Kamila Valieva amid doping row
Sports

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Kremlin 'fully supports' skater Kamila Valieva amid doping row

"And we say to Kamila: don't hide your face. You are a Russian — perform and defeat everybody," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.