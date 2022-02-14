Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: CAS rules Russian skater Kamila Valieva can compete
The ruling only addresses whether Valieva can keep skating before her case is resolved. It doesn’t decide the fate of the one gold medal that she has already won.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete for a second gold medal at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full hearing into her positive test for the heart drug trimetazidine. The positive test was 25 December.
CAS panel has determined that no provisional suspension should be imposed on Kamila Valieva. pic.twitter.com/nNLPe99RsX
— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) February 14, 2022
The Russian team can still aim for the first women’s figure skating podium sweep in Olympic history. The event starts with the short program Tuesday and concludes Thursday with the free skate. Valieva is the favorite to win gold.
The ruling only addresses whether Valieva can keep skating before her case is resolved. It doesn’t decide the fate of the one gold medal that she has already won.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Russia's Kamila Valieva — 'fragile little girl' in doping spotlight
On Friday, the International Testing Agency confirmed a test done by Valieva at the Russian championships had come back positive for trimetazidine, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Russian Olympic Committee says skater Kamila Valieva has right to compete
In a statement, the ROC said Valieva has "the right to train and take part in competitions in full without restrictions until the Court of Arbitration for Sport decides otherwise."
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Kremlin 'fully supports' skater Kamila Valieva amid doping row
"And we say to Kamila: don't hide your face. You are a Russian — perform and defeat everybody," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.