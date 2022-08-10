Baseball player consoles pitcher who hit ball on his head, internet overwhelmed by emotional moment

In a heartwarming act of sportsmanship the two players from opposing teams consoled each other during the Southwest Region championship.

Sport can teach a person a lot about life and how to treat a human being not just in a game, but in life as well. This was quite visible in a recent game of baseball in Texas, USA. A video doing the rounds on social media shows how during the Little League Southwest Region Championship, the pitcher accidentally hit the batter on the head. Although the batter was wearing a helmet, the ball hit the young player at such an angle that it fell off his head.

According to CBS Sports, Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton had a pitch get away from him and strike Tulsa's Isaiah Jarvis on the head. Thanks to the helmet, the ball’s impact on Jarvis’ head was not that dangerous. However, he immediately fell to the ground after impact and held his head with his hands. It was Shelton’s reaction to his pitching that has left the internet quite touched.

After Jarvis' head cleared enough for him to walk, Shelton stood on the mound staring at the ground in tears over what happened. Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, consoling him as he said, "Hey, you're doing great. Let's go." Shelton's teammates and coach gathered around the pair to join in consoling the young player.

The heartwarming moment of sportsmanship has left the internet touched. Reacting to the video shared on Instagram, a user commented, “Love these kind empathetic players.” Another impressed viewer wrote, “Wow! Compassion on both ends.”

Commending the gesture shown by the two players on field, another user wrote, “Two compassionate athletes. Feels rare these days but it’s so needed.”

An overwhelmed user wrote, “Not me crying into my cereal bowl this morning. What an amazing example of sportsmanship.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

