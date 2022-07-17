This was PV Sindhu’s first even title win at the Singapore Open. She also won a Super Series 500 title for the first time in her career.

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu won the Singapore Open Super 2022 defeating the reigning Asian Champion Wang Zhi Yi after a three-game intense match in the final.

While Sindhu won the first game 21 – 9, Wang Yi came back strongly in the second game, winning it 11 – 21. With all to play for in the final game, Sindhu brought out her ace game as she hit some brilliant smashes to rattle her Chinese opponent. She won the final game 21 – 15.

This was Sindhu’s first-ever title win at the Singapore Open. She also won a Super Series 500 title for the first time in her career. However, the title became her third of the year as she had won Syed Modi International and Swiss Open earlier.

Fans, experts and other public figures were elated at the achievement and didn’t hesitate to shower love and appreciation on the 27-year-old’s victory.

Sindhu said that the win would give her confidence going into the Common Wealth Games.

Here are some of the reactions on Sindhu’s win:

A stunning performance by @Pvsindhu1 to clinch her first ever #SingaporeOpen title with a 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 defeat of #WangZhi With her third title of 2022, @PvSindhu1 is looking in great form! pic.twitter.com/kpnY6CBT9r — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 17, 2022

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #SingaporeOpen You have once again proved that you are a true champion #SingaporeOpen2022 #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/7tthD1txxE — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 17, 2022

And the champ brings good news for India and makes us proud once again !@Pvsindhu1 defeats China’s Wang Zhi Yi to clinch her maiden #SingaporeOpen2022 !

Super Congratulations #PVSindhu !

Great game !

You inspire millions !#badminton pic.twitter.com/5ZDUtr0HeY — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 17, 2022

What a great pic. That’s not just her facial expression, but the expression of her soul. A fighter to the core. Never giving up, never getting demoralised by a slump. Teaching us how to Rise again… #PVSindhu https://t.co/bWwwW5rpgY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 17, 2022

So proud of this! Keep inspiring! PV Sindhu wins her maiden Singapore Open title by defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi.#PVSindhu #SingaporeOpen2022 — Anjana Om Kashyap (@anjanaomkashyap) July 17, 2022

Another day of pride for the country as @Pvsindhu1 claims gold at the Singapore Open. Controlled aggression at its best. Well done! Here is wishing many more to follow. #SingaporeOpen2022 #pvsindhu #sindhu #badminton #india pic.twitter.com/z8o02XsgmR — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) July 17, 2022

Yes!! CHAMPION ️ PV Sindhu to claimed the women's singles title at the #SingaporeOpen2022 ✨ Continue shining and inspiring champ.. We are proud of you! #PVSindhupic.twitter.com/YeoNEWo2xd — Mona Meshram (@MonaMeshram30) July 17, 2022

Congrats to ace Shuttler PV Sindhu for winning her maiden Singapore Open title by defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi Complete dominance @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/yPaI9L1Jxr — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 17, 2022

Incredible Champ! PV Sindhu superb performance in the final of the #SingaporeOpen2022 to win 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 against reigning Asian champion Wang Zhi Yi, Wang hadn't dropped a game all through the tournament. #BetterEveryDay #SingaporeOpenSuper500 pic.twitter.com/MUb2o1v2XP — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) July 17, 2022

PV Sindhu has won the Singapore Opens 2022 in women's singles title. Congratulations! So Proud of PV Sindhu!@Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/xJJqBX9MAv — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 17, 2022

Stunning @Pvsindhu1 ! Heartiest congratulations for winning #SingaporeOpen2022! It was a dazzling performance! Looking for many more such scintillating feats. Best wishes!#SingaporeOpen #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/zfrSaAhBFA — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 17, 2022

