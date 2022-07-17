Sports

'You are a true champion': Twitter heaps praise as PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open title

This was PV Sindhu’s first even title win at the Singapore Open. She also won a Super Series 500 title for the first time in her career.

FP Sports July 17, 2022 13:18:28 IST
'You are a true champion': Twitter heaps praise as PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open title

PV Sindhu wins her third title of the year after winning two Super Series 300 tournaments earlier in the year. AFP

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu won the Singapore Open Super 2022 defeating the reigning Asian Champion Wang Zhi Yi after a three-game intense match in the final.

While Sindhu won the first game 21 – 9, Wang Yi came back strongly in the second game, winning it 11 – 21. With all to play for in the final game, Sindhu brought out her ace game as she hit some brilliant smashes to rattle her Chinese opponent. She won the final game 21 – 15.

This was Sindhu’s first-ever title win at the Singapore Open. She also won a Super Series 500 title for the first time in her career. However, the title became her third of the year as she had won Syed Modi International and Swiss Open earlier.

Fans, experts and other public figures were elated at the achievement and didn’t hesitate to shower love and appreciation on the 27-year-old’s victory.

Sindhu said that the win would give her confidence going into the Common Wealth Games.

Here are some of the reactions on Sindhu’s win:

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 17, 2022 13:26:32 IST

TAGS:

also read

Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy storm into quarter-finals; Parupalli Kashyap bows out
Badminton

Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy storm into quarter-finals; Parupalli Kashyap bows out

PV Sindhu will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight of Malaysia Masters.

Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy look to sustain momentum while spearheading Indian challenge
Badminton

Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy look to sustain momentum while spearheading Indian challenge

Sindhu and Prannoy had suffered contrasting defeats at the quarter-final stage of the Malaysia Open Super 750 last week and will look to make amends this week even though there was hardly any time to iron out the flaws.

Singapore Open: PV Sindhu sails into final with commanding win over Japan's Saena Kawakami
Badminton

Singapore Open: PV Sindhu sails into final with commanding win over Japan's Saena Kawakami

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, who had claimed two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open this year, prevailed 21-15, 21-7 over world number 38 Kawakami in a 32-minute last-four clash.