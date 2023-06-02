Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen reaches semifinal as Kiran George crashes out
The win helped Lakshya Sen to enter the last four for the first time this season, having come close in Indonesia Masters, where he exited in the quarterfinals.
Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the semifinals of Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game demolition of Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao in men’s singles on Friday.
The 21-year-old from Almora punched the air after unleashing a jump smash which sealed his 21-19, 21-11 win over the qualifier from Malaysia in the quarterfinals.
The win helped him to enter the last four for the first time this season, having come close in Indonesia Masters, where he exited in the quarterfinals.
The Indian, whose ranking has slipped to world number 23 from a career-high of six following below-par performances this season, will take on either fifth seed Lu Guang Zu of China or Thailand’s second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals.
Kiran George’s giant run, however, came to an end after he went down 16-21, 17-21 against Toma Junior Popov of France in another men’s singles match.
It was an exciting contest as Lakshya and Leong kept pushing each other from the start. But after a 10-11 deficit at the interval, the Indian fell behind as the Malaysian managed to hold a 16-10 lead.
But Lakshya then changed gears, stepping up the pace in the rallies to restore parity at 17-17 before pocketing the opening game as Leong looked tired.
After the change of ends, he kept a tight grip on the rallies as his returns were sharper and precise. Soon he led 11-8, before breaking off at 13-11. He accumulated the next 11 points in a jiffy to emerge winner.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty achieve career-best world ranking in men's doubles
The Satwik-Chirag pair, which claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal and French Open Super 750 crown last year and won the Swiss Open Super 300 title this season, now has 74,651 points from 12 tournaments.
Thailand Open: Kiran George stuns world No 9 Shi Yuqi; PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth bow out in first round
Kiran, a product of the Prakash Padukone academy, notched up a 21-18 22-20 win over third seed Shi Yuqi, who is a 2018 world championships silver medallist.
Thailand Open: Sameer Verma, Kiran George and Ashmita Chaliha advance to singles main draw with wins
On a comeback trail, former world number 11 Sameer, who won the Slovenia Open recently, beat Malaysia's Yeoh Seng Zoe 21-12, 21-17 after getting two walkovers