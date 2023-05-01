Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian pair to win a doubles gold at the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai. The duo broke a 58-year drought to be crowned champions at the continental championships.

“Personally for me, it will take a lot of time to believe that we are the Asian champions,” Satwik said after beating Malaysian team of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 16-21, 21-17, 21-19.

“I still don’t believe we are Thomas Cup champions. It’s our dream to win for India and make the flag fly high. Good boost for us as we go into the Olympic qualification period.”

The last Indian to triumph at this event was Dinesh Khanna in 1965 in Lucknow. India’s previous best in men’s doubles was a bronze medal for Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh in 1971.

“I think today we didn’t play, the crowd played with us. It was a bad start in the first and half of second game, but we didn’t give up,” he said despite being 7-13 and 11-15 down in the second and third games respectively after dropping the first.

HISTORY SCRIPTED !!!@satwiksairaj & @Shettychirag04 become the

1st Indian men’s doubles to win #BadmintonAsiaChampionships2023

What a thriller that was. You guys have been crazy this tourney.. truly deserve#Congratulations @BAI_Media @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/oSLshLOrmo — Trupti Murgunde (@TMurgunde) April 30, 2023

“We kept our nerves, we know how to play these situations. So, we were waiting for the good rhythm and then take our chances. We were calmer in the second and third games. It felt like playing in Hyderabad. The crowd was amazing.”

“After 13-8 we tried to play little smarter. Service was one thing that worked really well for us, it took them by surprise. We were also a lot calmer while defending as well.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team on the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallists on Twitter. He tweeted: “Proud of @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 for scripting history by becoming the first Indian Men’s Doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships Title.”

Proud of @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 for scripting history by becoming the first Indian Men’s Doubles pair to win the Badminton Asia Championships Title. Congratulations to them and wishing them the very best for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/i0mES2FuIL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2023

“Congratulations to them and wishing them the very best for their future endeavours,” he added.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced ₹20 lakh cash award for Satwik and Chirag. “I congratulate Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for creating history at the Badminton Asia Championships. They played brilliantly during the whole tournament,” said BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra.

The amount of composure they showed, even in the most crunch situations, is applaudable. This is their first medal in the Badminton Asia Championships and I hope they continue their impressive run in the upcoming competitions as well,” he added.

