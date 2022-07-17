Follow live updates of the Singapore Open 2022 final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi on our live blog

Sindhu’s won 11 consecutive points at the water break, and it seems there’s no stopping her at the moment. Game 1 is hers to lose at the moment!

Despite Zhi Yi’s spirited comeback on the other side of the water break, Sindhu closes out Game 1 21-9 and is now within sight of the title! Has been a dominant performance so far from the Hyderabad, who collected 13 points in a row before being broken by her Chinese opponent.

If Sindhu dominated the opening game, this one has belong to Wang Zhi Yi so far as she leads by eight points at the water break in Game 2

It’s one-all going into the final game of the women’s singles final, with Wang Zhi Yi mounting a solid comeback in Game 2, clinching it with a 10-point gap.

Like Game 1, Sindhu starts the final game slow but is quick to catch up. At the water break, she leads by five points and is now the strong contender to come out on top in the end.

Zhi Yi collects a hat-trick points on the other side of the break, showing intent right away and narrowing the gap two just two.

Sindhu then opens up a four-point lead with another smash, this time aimed at Zhi Yi’s feet.

Zhi Yi narrows the gap to just one point, but Sindhu doubles it with a body smash that Zhi Yi isn’t able to fend. She hits the next one deep towards the baseline, with the shuttle landing fractionally inside just as the Chinese shuttler looks to leave it.

Sindhu’s closing in on the title now, leading by four points at the moment! The Indian is locked in a battle of smashes, and manages to place one out of Zhi Yi’s reach to win the quick fire rally. Just three points away now!

Zhi Yi hits one outside the side line and Sindhu raises her arms in celebration!

SINDHU WINS HER THIRD TITLE OF 2022, AS WELL AS HER FIRST SUPER 500 TITLE! She wins the women’s singles final 21-9, 11-21 and 21-15 in a match lasting 58 minutes.

PV Sindhu: "Thank you so much and thanks to all the people out there who’ve been really very supportive. Singapore has always been a very nice city and it’s really good to be here and winning the final after a long time. Winning the title means a lot and this will take me to another level. Each match was very important from the start, and now it’s time for me to focus on the Commonwealth Games"

Here's a look at how the women's singles final went down at the Singapore Open

Yessss!!! Come on!!! Congrats @Pvsindhu1 What an amazing win for Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi of China in 3 tense games. 3rd title of the year and first Super 500 title. You could see how much it meant to her.

Indian hockey icon Viren Rasquinha joins the celebrations on Twitter following Sindhu's victory

Sindhu proudly stands atop the podium at the end of her Singapore campaign!

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a happy and relaxed Sunday ahead!

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the Singapore Open 2022 women's singles final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi, with the Hyderabadi shuttler back in business as she collects her third title of the year — as well as her first Super 500 crown — and sends out a warning to rivals ahead of the Commonwealth Games that takes place later this month in Birmingham.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be aiming for her third title this season when she takes on China's Wang Zhi Yi in the Singapore Open final in the south-east Asian nation's capital on Sunday.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist reached the title round defeating lower-ranked Japanese Saena Kawakami in the women's singles semi-final on Saturday.

World No. 7 Sindhu prevailed 21-15, 21-7 over world number 38 Kawakami in a 32-minute last-four clash.

The 27-year-old from Hyderabad, who has also claimed a bronze at the Asian Championships this year, is now one win away from her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season.

Here are all the details you need to know as far as the live coverage of the upcoming match, which promises to be every bit a blockbuster, is concerned:

When will the PV Sindhu vs PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open start?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open will take place on 17 July.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open take place?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open begin?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open is scheduled from 10:30 AM IST.

Where can I watch the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open in India on TV?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open will be aired live on Sports 18 in India.

Where can I watch the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open online in India?

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi women's singles final of Singapore Open broadcast will be available online on on the Voot app and the BWF TV YouTube channel.

