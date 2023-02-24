Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be assisted in her preparation for the upcoming All England Championship by former Malaysian shuttler Hafiz Hashim.

Sindhu, who has parted ways with Korean coach Park Tae Sang, will train at Hyderabad’s Suchitra Academy where Hashim has joined as a coach after resigning from his role as junior coach with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

“We wanted to make sure our athletes at Suchitra had a great coach. He’s a former All England champ who has played at the highest level and has the knowledge. Anyone who’s played at that level knows how to face challenges and adapt and win,” Pradeep Raju, head of Suchitra Academy, was quoted as telling Malaysian newspaper The Star.

Hashim, one of Malaysia’s most decorated shuttlers, was crowned All England champion in 2003 with a victory over China’s Chen Hong. Hashim also won gold in the 2002 and 2010 Commonwealth Games besides winning bronze in the 2002 and 2006 Asian Games.

Sindhu, who was part of the Indian team that won a historic bronze at the Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Dubai earlier this month, shifts her focus to the All England Championships that will take place between 14 to 19 March.

Sindhu will begin her quest for a maiden All-England title against Zhang Yiman and is in the same quarter as He Bingjiao and Tai Tzu Ying.

