Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy storm into quarter-finals; Parupalli Kashyap bows out
PV Sindhu will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight of Malaysia Masters.
Kuala Lumpur: Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu cruised to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters with a facile straight-game win over China's Zhang Yi Man on Thursday.
The two-time Olympic medallist, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32, Yi Man 21-12, 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second-round clash.
Among men's, HS Prannoy reached the last eight stages as well defeated Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei 21-19, 21-16, in a match that lasted for 44 minutes at Court 3. Prior to that, Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the event as he lost to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 34 minutes at Court 2.
The Indonesian star completely dominated the proceedings in both rounds and sealed his quarter-finals berth.
Meanwhile a tough contest awaits former World Champion Sindhu, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.
Keep the momentum going #Sindhu! ✨@Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳 def. #ZhangYM 🇨🇳 21-12, 21-10 to advance to the QFs of #MalaysiaMasters! 🔥#IndiaontheRise #MalaysiaMasters2022 #pvsindhu #Badminton #India #sports #twitter pic.twitter.com/XzGtr7pNup
— Trupti Murgunde (@TMurgunde) July 7, 2022
Sindhu has a dismal 5-16 head-to-head record against the world No. 2, who had also beaten the Indian in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open last week.
In the men's singles contest, B Sai Praneeth lost to Li She Feng of China 14-21, 17-21 in 42 minutes.
Later in the day, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap will take the court.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to quarterfinals; P Kashyap bows out
World No. 7 Sindhu dispatched her Thai opponent Phittayaporn Chaiwan 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 in a 57-minute second-round clash at the Axiata Arena. The seventh-seeded Indian will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight face-off.
Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu beats Pornpawee Chochuwong; Saina Nehwal loses to Iris Wang
Two stalwarts of Indian women's badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, suffered contrasting fates at the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament.
Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy to be India’s best medal shot
While HS Prannoy has had a blistering year so far, PV Sindhu will try to make a comeback after a poor show at the Indonesia Open. Saina Nehwal, on the contrary, will come back after a break.