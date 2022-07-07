PV Sindhu will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight of Malaysia Masters.

Kuala Lumpur: Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu cruised to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters with a facile straight-game win over China's Zhang Yi Man on Thursday.

The two-time Olympic medallist, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32, Yi Man 21-12, 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second-round clash.

Among men's, HS Prannoy reached the last eight stages as well defeated Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei 21-19, 21-16, in a match that lasted for 44 minutes at Court 3. Prior to that, Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the event as he lost to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 34 minutes at Court 2.

The Indonesian star completely dominated the proceedings in both rounds and sealed his quarter-finals berth.

Meanwhile a tough contest awaits former World Champion Sindhu, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.

Sindhu has a dismal 5-16 head-to-head record against the world No. 2, who had also beaten the Indian in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open last week.

In the men's singles contest, B Sai Praneeth lost to Li She Feng of China 14-21, 17-21 in 42 minutes.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)