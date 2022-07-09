With the loss India's campaign at the tournament ends as Prannoy lost despite claiming the first game 17-21, 21-9, 21-17

Kuala Lumpur: India's shuttler Prannoy HS crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022, losing to Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long in the semi-finals of the men's singles category.

Playing on court 1, Prannoy lost to Long 17-21, 21-9, 21-17. The Indian got off a good start, winning the first game. He lost the second game by a huge margin. The final game was a closely-contested one, but Long emerged victorious, sealing the match for himself.

Earlier on Friday, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the Malaysia Masters 2022 after losing to Tai Tzu-Ying in the quarter-finals.

Playing on Court 2, Tai Tzu-Ying worked her opponent around before drawing an error. She bagged the first game 21-13 in 14 minutes.

In the next game, Sindhu fought back and played aggressively to claim it 21-12. With this, Sindhu forced the decider.

Sindhu started the decider well and was in the game even at the break but seemed like she started getting frustrated by Tzu-Ying's fightback and her own fine margins with challenges.

The Indian put up a strong fight but lost 12-21. With this, India's campaign at the tournament is over.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.