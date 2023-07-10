Lakshya Sen looking at Canada Open title win as one of 'greatest comebacks'

After falling from World No 6 to 25 due to surgery, India’s star shuttler Lakshya Sen is now getting back in form, giving him the confidence boost he needs to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sen won the Canada Open on Sunday by beating China’s Li Shi Feng 21-18, 22-20. This was the first title for the Indian shuttler since India Open last year.

“Coming into the Olympic qualification year, it was tough as things didn’t go my way, So this will be one of the good tournaments for me and playing the finals like that is for me one of the greatest comebacks,” he said in conversation with news agency PTI.

After a fruitful first half of 2022, he underwent nose surgery to treat a deviated septum following the World Championships last August. His recovery process spanned from three to eight months, and he could be seen struggling with his performance during that time.

His last four events last year saw him crash out in the first rounds.

“I was training well but post-surgery, I was falling sick and immunity was not well, I had a lot of health issues. I couldn’t play 100 per cent. I had prepared well for All England, but again couldn’t do well,” he said.

It wasn’t only the surgery he had to put up with, but also the exit of his Korean coach Yong Sung Yoo after the 2022 World Championships.

“Since my Korean coach left, there have been a lot of changes, I have tried different things in training and it is all helping me now,” he said.

He got Anup Sridhar on board and hired Deckline Leitao, a sport and exercise science specialist.

“The kind of support system that I have with Anup bhaiya, my physio and I changed my trainer, now I am working with Deckline Leitao.

“So gelling with all and having Vimal (Kumar) sir and my dad (DK Sen) around, it all helped. I hope to continue the form in the Olympic qualification year, it gives me a lot of confidence and belief.”

Into the Olympics qualification period, which started on 1 May and will continue till 28 April next year, injury is the only thing Sen wants to stay from.

“I won’t say it is a relief, I still have to play a lot of tournaments but this win will give me big motivation that I am doing the right thing and belief in my process,” he said.

“There are a lot of tournaments, I will just take the positives from this one. Now that my health issues are sorted, I just want to remain injury free and fit for the good season ahead.”

Sen came into the final with a 4-2 head-to-head count against Li Shi Feng, having beaten him on his way to the semi-final finish of the Thailand Open.

“That match was completely different, there was a lot more pressure this time. Today it was more about who controls the net because we both were hitting well and scoring from the back, so had to be quick at the net.”

On the competition in men’s singles, Sen said, “You can’t take any match lightly. Different players have different game styles and the level of badminton is increasing every day, there are a lot of players who are good in the top 30, and they can pose a challenge.”

“So you can’t think a lot ahead. Whether I am playing world number three or 30, I go on the court with the same intensity knowing that anything can happen.”

Going ‘strength to strength’

Sen’s coach, Sridhar, thinks that after ebbing briefly due to the injury, things started to change for his ward at the Asian swing.

“I feel the four tournament circuit in Asia, it was the turning point. He was playing well and made the semifinals in Thailand, played a close match against Kunlavut Vitidsarn and he has gone from strength to strength,” said Sridhar, a 2008 Beijing Olympian.

“Lakshya’s frame of mind and temperament has been excellent this week, his shot selection has been good, and he has used a lot of variations but the main thing is he is mentally and physically fit and his improved fitness is showing up.”

Sen had shown signs of finding form when he recorded wins over some big names such as Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen, and Kodai Naraoka this year.

“We spent a lot of time together. He is much younger than me but he is smart and mature. Frankly, about a lot of things, it is about having trust in each other,” said Sridhar, a 2006 CWG bronze medallist in the mixed team event.

“When you are in a difficult or critical situation like when he was down 16-20, trust is required. He has been good this week, he kept his nerves and he was incredible in the last six points.

“I would have still backed him if it would have gone to three games but I am very happy how he finished it.”

