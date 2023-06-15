Kidambi Srikanth used his experience to dismiss the challenge posed by Lakshya Sen in an all-Indian second round contest at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event in Jakarta on Thursday. Meanwhile, it was curtains for PV Sindhu against Tai Tzu Ying in straight games.

In a hard-fought battle, Srikanth made the crucial moments count with calmness and experience to win 21-17, 22-20 in 45 minutes.

With the straight games win, Srikanth extended his dominance over the youngster as the head-to-head between the two now stands at 3-0.

Over in the women’s singles competition, World number 14 Sindhu made an early exit once again, losing 21-18, 21-16 to World number 3 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. Sindhu had also exited in the opening round in the previous two events.

Tai Tzu Ying, seeded third, has been the opponent Sindhu has struggled against the most in the international arena. It was no different in Jakarta with the Chinese Taipei shuttler enhancing her head-to-head record to a staggering 19-5. In their last meeting, at the 2023 Sudirman Cup, Tai Tzu had won 21-14 18-21 21-17.

With Sindhu’s loss, India’s challenge in the women’s singles event came to an end.

Earlier, in the men’s singles contest, Lakshya started brightly and took an early 4-0 lead in the opening game before Srikanth clawed his way back.

They remained neck-and-neck until 17 points all before Srikanth came out attacking and tired out his younger rival to win four straight points and pocket the first game.

The second game saw them remain on close heels for 14 points each before Srikanth won six straight points to surge to a 20-14 advantage.

But the 2021 World Championships silver medallist squandered six match points as Lakshya bounced back to draw level at 20 apiece.

Srikanth, however, remained steady to win the next two points and seal the affair.

Srikanth will next play Li Shi Feng of China, who upset fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19, 21-14.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.